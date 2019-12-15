The Hastings Raiders’ wrestling team continued a busy start of the season this past week as they wrestled a Metro East Conference triangular at North St. Paul on Thursday, Dec. 12, and then competed in their first individual tournament at Northfield on Saturday. The Raiders dominated North St. Paul 75-3 and Tartan 55-11 in their first MEC duals of the season. At the Larry Severson Invite in Northfield on Saturday, Hastings took fourth overall with 124 team points behind Northfield, Tri City United and Faribault. Eleven Raiders placed at the tournament and the top finisher was Cameron Olsen who took third at 285 pounds.

North Triangular

Neither North St. Paul or Tartan put up much of a fight as can be seen by the final scores. Hastings started with an 24-point advantage over the Polars, who forfeited at 138, 170, 195 and 220. On top of that, the Raiders got six pins from Peyton Erickson (106), Josh Route (126), Aiden Erickson (132), Everett Schwartz (152), Isaac Fritz (182) and Olsen (285).

Against Tartan Hastings also benefited from three Titan forfeits at 182, 195 and 220. While the Raiders lost their first three matches in the lower weights, they went on to win the final 11 with pins from Route, Schwartz, Mukhtar Ali (160) and Garrett Beying (170).

Hastings’ next MEC duals are on Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Thomas Academy.

Larry Severson Invite

On Saturday the Raiders wrestled at the Larry Severson Invite in Northfield, a 15-team individual tournament. Their top finisher was Olsen, who went 2-1 with a bye and beat Jack Swanson of Pine Island by fall 59 seconds into the second period.

Placing fourth were Route at 126, John Kendall at 138 and Brady Schiller at 220. All three won their first two matches (though Schiller received a bye) but lost in the semifinals and third-place matches.

Creed Peterson at 106, Caleb Folstrom at 120, Zander Hallis at 145, Ali at 160 and Beying at 170 all took fifth coming out of the consolation bracket. Each wrestler had to win at least their last three matches to get all the way to fifth. Hallis won his final four matches after losing to Gavin Anderson of Northfield in the first round.

Erickson (106) and Austin Leflay (195) both took sixth and went 2-2 on the day with a bye apiece. Erickson and Peterson both wrestled at 106 pounds and ended up facing each other in the fifth-place match where Peterson won by a 15-12 decision.

Hastings is next in action on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20-21, at the prestigious Minnesota Christmas Tournament held in Rochester.