HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson wrestling coach Chris Hansen pointed out that, sometimes a football team holding an opponent to a field goal rather than a touchdown can be just as important as scoring points yourself.

“Our guys did a great job with that,” he said after the Raiders’ 40-33 victory over River Falls last Thursday night in Hudson.

Both the Raiders and Wildcats won seven matches in their Big Rivers Conference dual. But Hudson’s victories included six pins and a major decision, leaving them seven points clear of the Wildcats at the end of the night.

“Since we split seven wins to seven wins, the dual was all about bonus points,” Hansen said. “And I think both coaches probably knew that going in.”

River Falls coach Kevin Black agreed.

“As we've become more and more competitive, we've talked extensively about the importance of bonus points; both on the winning and losing end of matches,” Black said. “Scratching and clawing to not get pinned or hustling to earn a major decision instead of a regular decision adds up over the course of a night. Hudson did a great job of earning those additional team points.”

Hudson took the momentum early when Matthew Feie pinned River Falls’ Cooper Andrea in 1 minute, 1 second of the opening match at 132 pounds.

River Falls’ Owen Larson took a 10-4 decision from Bryce Hunsberger at 138 pounds and Miles Longsdorf beat Hudson’s Joey Sullivan 6-5 at 145, but the two victories added up to just six points to tie the match, 6-6.

Leo Draveling took an 8-0 decision for Hudson at 152 pounds to give the Raiders a 10-6 lead, and River Falls appeared to swing the momentum back in their favor when Tyler Haydon pinned Peter Hansen with 27 seconds remaining in the 160-pound match to give the Wildcats a 12-10 lead. But Jacob Hansen gave Hudson the lead for good, 16-12, by pinning Gavin Kohel at 170 pounds.

The Wildcats pulled within a point with an 8-6 decision by Garret Borth over Hank Gierke at 182 but that’s as close as they could get. Hudson got pins the rest of the way from Ryan Rambo at 195, Ben Steltzner at 285, AJ Henn at 106, and Jacob Fanning at 120 while River Falls’ victories came on pins from Marcus Cudd at 220, Aidan Peterson at 113 and James Hampton at 126.

In the end, Hudson averaged 5.7 points per win while River Falls averaged 4.7.

“We had three guys who got beat but saved us team points by avoiding the pin,” Hansen noted. “Hank Gierke was on his back twice but only lost a decision, and both Joey Sullivan and Bryce Hunsberger also did a great job saving bonus points.”

Black said he’s counting on the loss being a valuable learning experience for the Wildcats.

“We've preached the importance of it over and over, however this one stings because it's a conference rival and made the difference in the outcome and likely the BRC title,” he said. “Our message to them was for everyone to take responsibility for that outcome and make sure they do the little things correctly moving forward to have different results at the end of the season.”

Hansen said while the victory over the defending BRC champs was a big one, the Raiders can’t take anything for granted.

“Most people would agree that we are the best two teams in the conference this season, so having knocked them off certainly puts us in the driver's seat of the BRC race,” he said. “My guess is the Jan. 23 dual with Menomonie will decide the championship now.”

The victory gives the Raiders an 86-6 record in the BRC under Hansen, 14-2 against River Falls.

Raiders place 4th at Devils’ Duals

Hansen said he was happy with the Raiders’ fourth place finish out of 32 teams at the prestigious Devils’ Duals in Wisconsin Rapids Saturday, Dec. 14. The tournament featured both defending Division 1 state team champion Stoughton and defending Division 2 state champ Freedom.

The Raiders opened with a 66-11 win over Wisconsin Rapids and a 46-30 quarterfinal victory over Slinger before losing to 64-10 to Stoughton in the semifinals and 48-22 to Prairie Du Chien in the third place match.

“Once we saw the bracket, I told the kids that the dual against a very good Slinger team was our goal,” Hansen said. “We really wanted to dual nationally-ranked Stoughton, but to do that, we had to beat Slinger. It was a great dua,l and just like River Falls we out-bonus pointed them for the win.

“We knew we would be way overmatched by Stoughton but our kids need to see that kind of aggressive wrestling so we can learn to match it,” he added.

Hansen said he continues to be impressed with the Raiders’ younger wrestlers.

“We are making some real progress with guys like Dakota Rose and Ryan Rambo,” he said.

Wildcats win Barron Invite

River Falls, meanwhile, took home the team title at the 15-team Barron Invitational Saturday. Longsdorf (152 pounds), Borth (182) and Cudd (220) all won their first career individual tournament titles as the Wildcats totalled 323 points. West Salem/Bangor was second with 287.

“It was a very good tournament for our team and fit our needs in our early season preparations,” Black said. “We were also fortunate to be able to enter our entire JV roster into the varsity tournament to get important mat time. It was a very good team performance from top to bottom.”

Vito Massa (145) and Kohel (170) contributed second place finishes for the Wildcats while Hampton (126), Andrea (132) and Haydon (160) each finished third.