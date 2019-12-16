The Ellsworth, Prescott and Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling teams all competed in the Eau Claire North Husky Invite on Saturday. The Panthers were the tournament champions with 407 team points, just over 40 points ahead of runner-up St. Croix Falls. Prescott took 13th with 150 points in the 27-team field while SVE was 24th with 106 points.

Charlie Stuhl was Ellsworth’s lone champion at 138 pounds but the Panthers did have seven wrestlers place in the top-5. Sam Murphy (132) and Joe Schulte (220) were both runners-up for Prescott while SVE had two wrestlers –Paul Schwebach (182) and Travis Marty (220) – each take seventh. Below are the full results for each team:

Ellsworth

Stuhl was the champion at 138 after going 4-0 with two pins. He beat Medford Area’s Dane Higgins by an 8-1 decision in the championship match. Bailey Poellinger at 132 and Ian Matzek at 195 both finished third. Poellinger went 4-1 with his only loss coming in the semifinals while Matzek went 2-1 with a bye.

Logan Peterson placed fourth at 285 after going 2-2 with a forfeit and injury default. He lost in the third-place match to James Schaefbauer of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards by fall in 1 minute, 50 seconds.

Jack Voelker (126), Gunnar Allyn (145) and Carter Huppert (152) all took fifth with 3-1 records on the day after losing in the quarterfinals. Voelker beat Derick Vollendorf of Ladysmith by major decision (12-3) in the fifth-place match while Allyn was victorious over Klayton Havlovic of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards by fall and Huppert beat Bode LaGrander of Baldwin-Woodville by a 10-5 decision.

Kyle Anschutz finished sixth at 220 after going 2-2. Cale Ekholm (106) took seventh, also going 2-2 with two pins, while Cole Nelson (120) was eighth with a 1-3 record for the tournament. Also placing eighth was Ryan Matzek at 170. Braden Matzek took ninth at 138 with a 4-2 record rising up the consolation bracket which included a pin in each of his wins.

Ellsworth hosts New Richmond on Thursday for a dual meet and then travels to Rochester Friday and Saturday for the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.

Prescott

Prescott had seven wrestlers compete in the tournament. Murphy and Schulte both finished second with 3-1 records. Murphy lost to Sawyer Best of Bloomer/Colfax in the championship match by fall in the first period while Schulte fell to Jake Rau of Medford Area by a 4-1 decision.

Shawn Thomason finished seventh at 285 with a 2-2 record. Alex Iberg was 10th at 113 with a 3-2 record while Alex Holt (145) placed 13th with a 3-2 mark as well. Isaiah Tulip (152) and Benny Olson (106) both finished 15th.

Prescott travels to Amery for a dual meet on Thursday.

Spring Valley/Elmwood

Spring Valley/Elmwood’s top finishers were Schwebach and Marty who both took seventh with 2-2 records. Schwebach beat Torien Hubbard of Rice Lake by fall in 1:48 and Marty was victorious thanks to injury default over Kyle Zehm of St. Croix Falls.

Cross Hurlburt (152) and Brayden Wolf (160) each finished 10th. Hurlburt went 3-2 on the day before losing in the ninth-place match to Tyler Dennis of New Richmond by fall in 2:36. Wolf went 2-2 and lost to Jake Brunner of Medford Area by fall in 3:42.

Riley Merth at 145 pounds placed 11th after going 4-2 and working his way through the consolation bracket. Merth won by injury default over Tommy Quinn of Cameron in the 11th-place match. At 126, Skyler Beesley took 16th with an 0-4 mark on the day.

Spring Valley/Elmwood travels to Somerset on Friday.