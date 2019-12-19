The Middle Border Conference schedule for Thursday presented the likelihood of some one-sided team results and that’s how the action panned out for the evening.

The New Richmond wrestlers traveled to Ellsworth for the always daunting task of facing the Panthers. Ellsworth had several wrestlers sidelined with illness, but the Panthers were still able to defeat the Tigers, 54-18.

Somerset’s wrestlers hosted St. Croix Central Thursday. Central’s depth proved to be far too much for the Spartans, with Central winning 55-9.

New Richmond loss

The highlights when wrestling at Ellsworth come in the form of individual accomplishments and the Tigers were winners in four matches.

Christian Moeller built a 7-0 lead when he pinned his opponent in the third period of the 160-pound match. Noah Henning also won via pin in the first period of the 126-pound bout.

The Tigers also had two wins from decisions. Dawson Grove was a 9-4 victor at 182 pounds and Bode Gabriel scored a 9-2 win at 120 pounds.

Tiger coach Jeff Swanson said he was pleased with the attitude the Tigers showed, not backing down from more experienced opponents. He said Sam LaPean and Luke Fox were prime examples of Tigers who wrestled fearlessly despite being underdogs in their match.

The Tigers return to action on Saturday, when they wrestle in a tournament at Trinity (Minn.) High School.

SCC-Somerset match

Somerset won the first match that took place, but it was one of the few highlights for the Spartans. Central won five of the seven matches that were wrestled in the 55-9 decision.

Central received forfeits at 195 and 220, before the 285-pounders took the mat. Somerset’s Sawyer Wilson was able to pin Logan Johnson in the second period. Many of the matches were competitive. At 113, Central’s Hunter Feyereisen held a slim lead over Connor Grahovac before Feyereisen earned a third period pin.

Somerset’s most experienced wrestler is Tyler Hantsbarger. The Somerset coaches bumped him up to 132 pounds to face Central’s David Olson. Hantsbarger was challenged too, winning 5-1.

Tadyn Holzer earned a quick pin for Central at 138, before the closest match of the night at 145 pounds. Central’s Erik Collins got a first period takedown and those points stood up in a 2-0 win over Somerset’s Zach Maitrejean.

Two young wrestlers with promise took the mat at 170 pounds, where Central’s Jacob Berends and Somerset’s Alex Lange met. Berends was able to score a pin late in the first period.

The match finished at 182 pounds where Central’s Braeden Bloom overwhelmed Central’s Landon Anez, 15-3.

The win makes Central 3-0 in the MBC this season. Central coach Brad Holzer said the different attitude is noticeable every day.

“We have a different tone in the practice room. Erik Collins, he works so hard and leads by example and Devin Wasley never gets tired,” Holzer said.

One of the keys for the team, according to Holzer, is the coaches are trying to not overcomplicate the plans for each match. He said the Panthers are trying to concentrate on a few moves in each match and to do those well.

Holzer said he felt one of the key efforts for the Panthers came from Olson against Hantsbarger, a state placewinner last year.

“David knows he can wrestle with him,” Holzer said.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said the Spartans’ youth showed in this match. He was pleased with Wilson’s performance, where he showed patience in waiting for the right opportunity, resulting in his pin victory.

Among the young Spartans, Lange drew the coach’s attention.

“Athletically he’s built himself up a bunch in the past year. He’s just working through the growing pains of wrestling,” Peterson said.

Somerset won’t be in action again until the Northern Badger Invitational. Central will compete this Saturday at the Osceola Invitational.