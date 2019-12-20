HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson wrestling team continued to prove it deserves its climb in the state rankings with a 74-6 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night, Dec. 19, in Hudson.

The Raiders jumped from No. 12 to No. 5 in this week’s Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 1 rankings, and didn’t show any signs of letting up while improving to 3-0 in Big Rivers Conference duals Thursday night.

Ten Raiders earned pins on the night, starting with junior Nick Fish at 113 pounds.

“I was really happy with Nick Fish getting a pin,” Hudson coach Chris Hansen said. “He has worked really hard to get this opportunity and he is taking full advantage of it.”

Other Raiders posting six-point pins included Jacob Fanning, Matthew Feia, Bryce Hunsberger, Joey Sullivan, Leo Draveling, Jacob Hansen, Hank Gierke, Ryan Rambo, and Dakota Rose.

The Raiders will continue their challenging tournament schedule at the Fond du Lac Invitational Saturday, Dec. 21, where they will see wrestlers from Division 1, No. 4-ranked Burlington and Division 2, No. 2-ranked Denmark, among others. They’ll follow that up at the two-day Bi-State Classic in La Crosse Dec. 27-28 before the Hastings Quad Thursday, Jan. 2.