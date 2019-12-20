RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls took advantage of four Glenwood City forfeits and earned pins in five of the remaining 10 matches on its way to a 61-13 non conference victory over the Hilltoppers Thursday night, Dec. 19, in River Falls.

Cooper Andrea at 132 pounds, Owen Larson at 138, Miles Longsdorf at 152, Garret Borth at 182 and Marcus Cudd at 220, all posted first period pins for the Wildcats.

James Hampton contributed a 12-2 major decision at 126 while Gabe Glaubitz earned a 2-1 decision at 285. Glenwood City forfeited at 113, 145, 160 and 195 pounds.

The victory moved the Wildcats’ record to 5-2 in dual meets heading into the Osceola Invitational Saturday, Dec. 21.

River Falls will host the 35th annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28, at the high school. Athletes from 40 teams will wrestle on five mats in the high school gym over the course of two days with the championship matches taking place under the spotlight Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28. Action begins at 9 a.m. both days.