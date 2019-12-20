The hectic pre-Christmas schedule for the Somerset wrestling team was completed with a home dual match against Spring Valley on Friday.

With the Spartans’ young lineup they were concentrating on improvement and the coaches said they saw plenty in the 58-18 loss to the Cardinals.

The top highlight for the Spartans was the first varsity pin by sophomore Landon Wilson. He pinned Max Matthys in the 138-pound bout. It was hard to tell who was happier, Wilson or Spartan coach Ali Peterson.

“It’s exciting to watch the growth he’s had,” Peterson said. “He listens and he applies everything really well.”

Also earning a pin was senior Tyler Hantsbarger at 126 pounds. Hantsbarger went into the match with a plan to work on several moves. Once he did those, he completed the pin against the younger opponent.

Somerset’s third win came at 285 pounds, where Sawyer Wilson received a forfeit.

Peterson said the coaches look for progress in each match. He said Zach Maitrejean, Alex Lange and Connor Grahovac all took positive steps in their efforts on Friday.

The next competition for the Spartans will be their annual trip to River Falls High School to compete in the Northern Badger Invitational. This year’s Northern Badger will be held on Dec. 27-28.