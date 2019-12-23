The New Richmond wrestlers could go into the holiday break in a good mood after winning the championship of the 12-team tournament at Trinity (Minn.) High School on Saturday.

The Tigers only had 10 wrestlers available for the tournament, but they earned the championship because each of the 10 placed in their weight class.

For the second time this season, New Richmond senior Brandon Dennis earned a class championship in a tournament where he’d finished in second place in each of the three previous seasons.

Dennis was the third seed in the 145-pound bracket, though Tiger coach Jeff Swanson saw things differently.

“I really felt we had the best kid in the class,” Swanson said.

Dennis was clearly the best wrestler in the class. He reached the finals, where he faced an undefeated opponent from Ogilvie, Minn. Dennis controlled the match from start to finish, winning the title with a 12-4 decision.

Two other Tigers reached the finals, Tyler Dennis at 152 and Christian Moeller at 160.

Dennis was the third seed at 152. He beat an Ogilvie wrestler in the semifinals to reach the title match.

Moeller was seeded sixth at 160 pounds. Swanson said he had a hunch that Moeller would be a “bracket wrecker.”

Moeller beat two seeded wrestlers to reach the finals, where he lost to a standout from Mahtomedi.

Bode Gabriel, Noah Henning, Devin Denison and Ryan Muller were third place finishers. Aiden Zinck took fourth, Dawson Grove fifth and Sam LaPean seventh in their classes.

Swanson said every win was important for the Tigers, who won by seven points over Royalton, Minn. He used a win by LaPean in the wrestlebacks as an example. LaPean was nearly pinned, but fought off his back to win by a pin. That 14-point swing helped put the Tigers in position for the team victory.

Swanson said he likes taking the Tigers to this tournament because they are competitive every year. The Tigers took second place at Trinity last year.

The Tigers return to action this Friday and Saturday, when they wrestle at the Bi-State Classic at UW-La Crosse.

St. Croix Central wrestlers

The Panthers had their ups and downs in Saturday’s Osceola Invitational, finishing 3-2 for the day.

The downs came against River Falls and Cumberland. Central lost to River Falls 54-21 and to Cumberland 54-34. Central coach Brad Holzer said he was expecting the Panthers to be more competitive in both of these matches. In both of the losses, it was some of the older Panthers who struggled and that caused the losses to snowball.

Against River Falls, it was younger wrestlers Brandon Trudell, Parker Shackleton, David Olson and Devin Wasley earned Central’s wins.

Central’s wins came against Clear Lake, 48-34, against Luck-Frederic-Grantsburg 47-27 and Barron 56-21.

Olson and Wasley, both sophomores, went 5-0 for the day. Holzer said Olson is coming on rapidly, saying his work from the bottom is the only area he still needs to improve.

“He’s gotten a pretty good takedown and he’s always been a good rider,” Holzer said.

Another highlight came from the JV portion of the tournament, where freshman Emma Oceguedo-Weiss earned her first high school win. There were three girls in the tournament who got to compete against each other. Oceguedo-Weiss went 1-1 in her two matches.

The Panthers will be among the many area teams traveling to River Falls High School to compete in the annual Northern Badger Invitational. Holzer said several Panthers will be dropping a weight class for the tournament, which will leave the Panthers with just one open weight class from now on.