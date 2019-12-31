The Hastings Raiders wrestling team took part in the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse, Wis., this past weekend where they finished 11th in Division 1 out of 26 teams. The Raiders amassed 115 team points in the large individual tournament that featured wrestlers from 70 teams across three divisions. The Stillwater Ponies won Division 1 by over 100 points with 366.5 points.

The Raiders had 12 wrestlers compete, three of whom placed. John Kendall took eighth at 138 pounds, Justin Tverberg finished 11th at 195 and Brady Schiller placed ninth at 220.

Kendall wrestled eight matches over the course of two days and went 5-3. He won his first two against Bronson Knutson of Caledonia/Houston by fall in 1 minute, 15 seconds and Calvin Hargrove of Aquinas by a 16-9 decision. In the third championship round, Kendall lost to Gabe Pugh of Marshfield by an 11-3 major decision.

He continued on in the consolation bracket where he won his next three matches; the first via sudden victory against Braysen Ellis of Waunakee, the second by fall over Adam Rogge of West Salem/Bangor in 1:43 and third a 6-1 decision versus Aiden Brosinski of De Soto. Kendall lost to Max Schmidt of Richland Center in the seventh consolation round by a 9-2 decision and then to Sam Johnson of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro in the seventh-place match by a 10-2 major decision.

Tverberg also went 5-3 with a bye and a forfeit. After receiving the bye in the first round, he beat Justyn Kniprath of Adams-Friendship by a 19-11 major decision. In the third championship, Tverberg lost to Tyler Hannah of Prairie du Chien by tech fall (17-2), but then bounced back with two wins against Shane Steines of Portage (1:37 pin) and David Wilfert of Orono (9-4 decision). He lost to Dustin Wolf of Lancaster by fall in 3:00 and Jed Kasten of Caledonia/Houston by sudden victory. In the 11th-place match, he won by forfeit.

Schiller went 6-2 on his way to taking ninth including a bye in the first round. In the second round he beat Connor Luedtke of Spencer/Columbus Catholic (pin in 1:16) but then in the third round lost to Tyson Fry of Baraboo (16-10 decision). Schiller proceeded to win two straight matches by fall in the consolation bracket over Kaimana Lorick of Bloomington Kennedy (3:42) and Ryan Rambo of Hudson (4:48). He then lost to Orion Boe of DC Everest, but finished his tournament with a medical forfeit over Caden Straka of Lancaster and 10-5 decision over Tyler Krizan of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee.

For the rest of the Raiders, Josh Route went 4-2 at 126 pounds. He beat Gavin Hall of Nekoosa/Assumption/Port Edwards by a 7-1 decision, Kacey Layton of Riverdale and Cameron Saari of DC Everest by fall and by medical forfeit against Micah Diaz of South St. Paul.

Derrick Steinke (113), Nolan Myers (145) and Isaac Fritz (182) all went 3-2. Steinke received a bye, won by injury default over Marcus Forsythe of New Lisbon and beat David Williams of Portage by fall in 2:47. Myers beat Caleb Mueller of Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson by a 7-1 decision, Jack Dougherty of Dodgeville by fall in 2:32 and Carter Brunke of Athens (8-1). Fritz won by sudden victory over Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Noah Langeberg of Baraboo by fall in 1:10 and by a 7-6 decision against Boyington Kassa of West Allis Central.

Creed Peterson at 106 went 1-2 with a bye. At 132, Aiden Erickson went 2-2 with a bye with a win over Thomas Lundell of Dodgeville by fall in 3:43. X’Zavier Deutsch went 1-2 at 152 and beat Ethan Baldwin of New Lisbon by fall in 2:14. Mukhtar Ali went 2-2 at 160 with two pins against Jakob Zhovtis of Aquinas (4:56) and Reed Napiwocki of Wausau West (3:36). At 170, Garrett Beying received a bye but then lost his next two matches.

Hastings hosts a quadrangular on Thursday, Jan. 2, with TCU and East Ridge. Then on Saturday they wrestle in a tournament at Norwood Young America.