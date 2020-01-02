The Park wrestling team traveled up to Rogers High School on Friday and Saturday to wrestle in the Rogers Holiday Matness tournament. The Wolfpack had a strong showing for the two days, which allowed them to finish sixth in the team standings.

Park finished with 121.5 points and the team was a half a point away from taking fifth place from Cambridge-Isanti.

Gunner Mullen started off the tournament at 106 pounds and he made his way to the quarterfinals, but fell into the consolation bracket where he lost right away. He didn't finish in the top eight for that weight class.

Zachary Silvis had a memorable run in Rogers at 113 as he finished the weight class in first place. He started the tournament with two straight pins and then recorded a major decision to reach the championship match. Silvis won in a close 3-1 decision to earn first for the Wolfpack.

Braden Lettner had a tough tournament after losing in the first round at 120. Then, he won one match in the consolation before ending his tournament with a loss.

Solomon Lankow had a strong couple of days in Rogers at 145 as he started his run with two straight falls to reach the quarterfinals. Then, he reached the semifinals with a technical fall and won an 11-6 decision to reach the championship. Lankow finished in second place after losing 10-2 in the finals.

Sam Ruiz wrestled at 170 and lost his first match of the tournament to compete in the consolation bracket. He lost right away in the consolations to end his couple of days early.

Noah Johnson also had a quick tournament at 182 as he lost right away in the championship bracket. After a pin, he lost in a technical fall to end his tournament run.

Khrystiyan Mullen reached the championship match at 195 to help give Park a few extra points for the team standings. Mullen won with a pin and then a 4-0 decision to reach the semifinals.

He had a tough semifinal match, but won 4-2 in sudden victory to reach the championship. In the finals, he fought a hard match but fell 8-4 to earn second place in his weight class.

Antonio Davis also helped the Wolfpack in team points at 220 as he finished in first place. Davis had three straight pins in under two minutes in each match to reach the championship match.

He didn't wrestle in the finals as his opponent was forced to forfeit the match due to medical reasons and Davis took home the first place spot in his weight class.

Park had four wrestlers reach the championship match in each of their weight classes and two of them came out victorious, which helped the team points and earn sixth as a Wolfpack team.

The Wolfpack will get ready for the second half of the season as they prepare for an invitational at Hopkins High School on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8 a.m.