HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson wrestling coach Chris Hansen said he was encouraged by the fact the Raiders moved up six spots from their Bi-State Wrestling Classic finish a year ago while scoring 34 more team points. And he said there’s still room for improvement.

The Raiders jumped from 14th a year ago at the prestigious 70-team holiday event to eighth this season with 185.5 points.

“I am very pleased with that,” Hansen said. “Thirty-four is a lot of points and I think it could have been even more so, while I love the improvement, I am also encouraged by the fact that there is still room to grow.”

Five Raiders placed in the top 12 individually, led by junior Peter Hansen’s fourth place finish at 160 pounds, which included an 8-2 victory over top-ranked Devin Dennee of Stratford in the consolation quarterfinals. Hansen’s younger brother Jacob followed suit with an impressive fifth place finish at 170 pounds.

“For Jacob to place fifth at 170 pounds as a sophomore, in a weight dominated by seniors, was quite an accomplishment,” Coach Hansen said.

Senior Leo Draveling accomplished a rare feat when he became a four-time Bi-State place winner with a sixth place finish at 152 pounds.

“I am not sure on the number, but I know you can count on one hand former Hudson wrestlers who have ever placed four times at this event,” Hansen said. “I am very proud of him for that accomplishment.”

Junior Hank Gierke contributed an eighth place finish at 182 pounds while senior Jacob Fanning placed 12th at 120 pounds.

All 14 Raider wrestlers won at least one match at the prestigious tournament, including junior Elliott Johnson getting his first varsity win at 132 pounds.

Hansen said another Raider who is flying under the radar is freshman Ryan Rambo, who went 3-2 to score 11 team points at 220 pounds.

“That is no small feat for such a young kid at such a heavy weight,” Hansen said. “He is really doing a great job for us.”

The Raiders will cross the border to face 11th-ranked Hastings at a quad in Hastings Thursday, Jan. 2.