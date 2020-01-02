The Prescott and Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling teams competed at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic in River Falls on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28. The individual tournament featured 38 teams split into three divisions. Prescott finished seventh in division two with 114.5 points while SVE was right behind them in eighth with 102 points.

Prescott’s Joe Schulte was the top finisher between the two teams. He took third at 220 pounds and went 4-1 over the two days with all his wins coming by fall. Schulte beat Kayden Warren of Rice Lake in 41 seconds, Bo Prudlick of Osseo Fairchild-Augusta-Fall Creek (0:49) and Marcus Cudd of River Falls (2:40) all in a row. In the semifinals he lost to Robert Beese of Amery by a 3-0 decision but then beat Ethan Tegels of Cadott in the third-place match in 2:57.

Schulte’s teammate Sam Murphy took fifth at 132 pounds. After beating Zane Grams of Lakeland/Mercer by an 8-3 decision in the first round, Murphy lost to Jordan Penard of Amery in the second round by fall in 1:33. Moving into the consolation bracket, he proceeded to win five matches in a row, one by fall and one by tech fall. In the fifth-place match, Murphy was victorious over Braden Trautt of Northwestern by a 6-2 decision.

Shawn Thomason, also from Prescott, was the next highest finisher in seventh at 285. He received a bye in the first round and then lost to Sawyer Wilson of Somerset in the second round by fall. Thomason then won his next two matches over Andrew Olson of Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe and David Schramke of Rhinelander by fall and then Trent Orlowski of Northwestern by medical forfeit. In the fifth consolation round he once again lost to Wilson of Somerset but then beat Gabe Glaubitz of River Falls for seventh.

Tristan Neisinger was SVE’s top finisher in eighth at 120. He beat Brant Bowe of Cadott in the first round by a 7-0 decision but then lost to Mason Will of St. Croix Falls by fall in 5:13. From there he won three straight matches over Alex Daniels of Spooner/Webster, Camren Benesch of Northwestern and Hunter Beese of Amery. Neisinger lost to Harry Nemcek of Lakeland/Mercer in the fifth consolation round and then to Hugh Wiese of Rhinelander in the seventh-place match.

Riley Merth (145) and Cross Hurlburt (152) each took ninth, as did Ryan Pederson (113) of Prescott. Merth and Hurlburt each went 5-2, while Pederson was 4-2. Merth beat Gavin Fredericks of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren in the ninth-place match, while Hurlburt was victorious over Tjay Ziebaerth of Northwestern. Pederson defeated Colton Lejcher of Blair Taylor.

Isaiah Tulip (152) of Prescott and Brayden Wolf (160) of SVE both took 11th.

Prescott next wrestles on Thursday, Jan. 9, at home against Baldwin-Woodville. Spring Valley/Elmwood is next in action on Saturday, Jan. 11, at New Richmond for an invitational.