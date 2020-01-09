The 51st annual New Richmond Invitational will be wrestled Saturday at New Richmond High School.

Action is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, with competition taking place on four mats. The championship round is tentatively scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

There is a talented field of teams that will be competing in the tournament. Teams joining the Tigers in this year’s tournament are Amery, Athens, Clear Lake, Osceola, Rice Lake, River Falls, Somerset, Spooner, Spring Valley and Trinity.

Admission into the tournament is $5 per person.