RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- After losing the first two matches of the night, River Falls took 11 of the next 12 to post a 53-18 victory over Menomonie in a Big Rivers Conference dual in River Falls Thursday, Jan. 9.

Menomonie opened the night with pins at 120 and 126 pounds but it was all River Falls after that, beginning with a Cooper Andrea pin at 132 pounds to cut the Mustang lead in half.

Owen Larson followed with a 9-2 decision at 138 before Vito Massa earned a first period pin at 145 to give the Wildcats the lead for good, 15-12.

River Falls continued to widen its lead with a 12-8 decision from Miles Longsdorf at 152 pounds, a 12-4 major decision by Tyler Haydon at 160 and 7-4 decision by Gavin Kohel at 170 before Menomonie scored its final points with a pin at 182 pounds to pull to within seven, 25-18.

That’s as close as the Mustangs would get as the Cats closed the night with back-to-back pins from Austin Mueller at 195 pounds and Nathan Ottum at 220, a Menomonie forfeit at 285, an 18-6 major decision from Travis Moelter at 106 and a pin by Aidan Peterson at 113.

The victory improved the Wildcats’ dual record to 11-2 overall, 2-1 in the BRC, heading into the New Richmond Invitational Saturday, Jan. 11. They will visit Rice Lake Thursday, Jan. 16 before their final home meet of the season Thursday, Jan. 23, against Eau Claire Memorial.