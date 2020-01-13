Not only did Hantsbarger win the 126-pound championship at the New Richmond Invitational, he also passed the 100-win milestone in his career during Saturday’s tournament.

Hantsbarger improved to 23-1 as he rolled through the competition in the NRI. With his opening win, a pin of Spring Valley-Elmwood’s Cole Steinmeyer, Hantsbarger registered his 100th career varsity win. Hantsbarger tore through his first four opponents. Hantsbarger got the challenge he was looking for in the finals, facing James Hampton of River Falls, who has a 23-4 record. Hantsbarger got a takedown in the first period, but Hampton rode Hantsbarger throughout the second period.

In the third period Hantsbarger hit a duck-under move to get another takedown and rode out Hampton for a 4-0 win.

Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Hantsbarger used the tournament to work on opening up his attack, wanting him to be a “constant offensive threat.”

Somerset senior Sawyer Wilson also reached the finals of the 285-pound class. Wilson won his first four matches of the day, winning three of them on pins. In the championship match, Wilson lost to Gabe Glaubitz of River Falls, 2-1. Wilson, who is now 18-7, beat opponents from Spooner and Amery who had defeated him earlier this season.

The 285-pound class was done in a pool format. Three wrestlers ended up with 4-1 records, with Wilson ending up in third place on a tie-breaker.

Peterson said Wilson has seen a recent resurgence because he’s quit forcing action and has been more patient in his approach.

Sophomore Dylan Anez was the fifth place finisher at 182 pounds. He went 3-2 in the tournament, with one of his losses coming in overtime.

Junior Zach Maitrejean placed seventh at 145 pounds. He was 2-3 for the day, in what most coaches considered the strongest weight class of the day.

The Spartans will be back in action Thursday, wrestling in a Middle Border Conference dual match at Amery. The Spartans will compete in a tournament at Hutchinson, Minn., on Saturday, a new addition to the team’s schedule this season.