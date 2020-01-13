The Ellsworth Panthers’ wrestling team cruised past the Osceola Chieftains on Thursday 47-24 as they got back on track after The Clash where they went 0-3 on day one and 3-0 on day two. Ellsworth won nine of the 14 matches and some reserves were able to get valuable mat time. Ellsworth hosts Prescott on Thursday and then travels to Simley on Saturday for a quadrangular with the Spartans, St. Michael-Albertville and Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Simley is the top-ranked team in Class AA in Minnesota and St. Michael-Albertville is No. 3 in Class AAA.

Winning by fall for Ellsworth were Cale Ekholm at 106 pounds, Charlie Stuhl (138), Carter Huppert (152), Ryan Matzek (170), Logan Peterson (220) and Kyle Anschutz at 285. Mike Hines at 182 and Jack Voelker at 126 both won by major decisions while Gunnar Allyn (145) won by a 10-7 decision. Corey Poellinger lost at 113, Isiah Hanson at 120, Bailey Poellinger at 132, Eli Rohl at 160 and Ian Matzek at 195.

Baldwin-Woodville 65, Prescott 12

The Prescott Cardinals’ (1-3, 1-3 Middle Border Conference) wrestling team took their lumps against the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks (5-3, 3-1 MBC) on Thursday in Prescott. The Cardinals won just two matches against the Blackhawks, who look to finish second in the Middle Border Conference behind the Ellsworth Panthers.

Joe Schulte beat Dylan Hanson by fall in 1 minute, 3 seconds at 220 pounds and Shawn Thomason defeated Adam Malstrom by fall in 5 minutes at 285. Shane Butler (126), Matthew Lynes (138), Zach Middleton (195) and Alex Iberg (120) all were pinned. Sam Murphy lost by a 10-3 decision to Jordan Bonte at 132 while Bennie Olson (106) and Ryan Pederson (113) each lost via major decisions. Prescott forfeited the 145-182 pound weight classes.

The Cardinals travel to Ellsworth on Thursday.