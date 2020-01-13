HUDSON. Wis.-- The Hudson wrestling team remained at No. 6 in the Wisconsin Division 1 state rankings after going 1-2 against some formidable competition at the Pony Stampede in Stillwater Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Raiders opened the day with a 62-11 victory over Eagan before losing to Minnesota’s third-ranked St. Michael Albertville, 55-18 and No. 10 Coon Rapids 37-26.

Junior Peter Hansen and freshman Ryan Rambo both went 3-0 on the day with Hansen winning all three of his matches at 160 pounds and Rambo winning twice at 220 and once at 195.

One of Hansen’s victories came by a 9-4 score against St. Michael-Albertville senior Hayden LeMonds in a battle of Wisconsin and Minnesota’s sixth-ranked 160 pounders. Senior Leo Draveling also picked up a big win by defeating Eagan’s eighth-ranked Ty Gage, 8-3, in their 152-pound bout.

In addition to Hansen’s No. 6 ranking junior Hank Gierke, who went 2-1 Saturday, is ranked No. 9 in the state at 182 pounds while sophomore Jacob Hansen is No. 10 at 170 and Draveling (152) and senior Jacob Fanning (120) each are listed as honorable mention.

Earlier in the week the Raiders posted a 78-3 Big Rivers Conference victory at Eau Claire North Thursday night, Jan. 9, to improve to 4-0 in conference action. Hudson can clinch the conference title with a victory in their next home dual against Menomonie Thursday, Jan. 23.