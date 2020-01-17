Ellsworth wrestling head coach Mark Matzek had a very simple assessment of his team following their performance at The Clash in Rochester, Minn., Jan. 3-4.

“At this point in the season, we’re not where we need to be right now, or want to be,” he said.

This came after the Panthers went 0-3 on the first day of the prestigious dual tournament but then bounced back with a 3-0 performance on day two.

“I was just telling them that the ride home on Saturday is going to feel a lot different if we go 3-0 versus 2-1 or 1-2 the second day,” Matzek said about what he told his team after that 0-3 Friday in Rochester. “The second day of that tournament, it’s our third time being there, it doesn’t matter what bracket you’re in, the second day is just a meat grinder, it’s a battle of wills.”

“We had to push guys to the brink and give them a reason to quit. That was our role that day,” Matzek added. “To push those other teams that went 0-3 the first day and push those guys to the point of, if they were thinking about not going to their back, ya know what I’ll just go to my back now I’m getting beat up too much. We were just going to start sending teams home, which was what those guys did, they did some really nice things that day.”

Ellsworth started the season off strong with a big Middle Border Conference-win over Baldwin-Woodville, which was picked to finish near the top of the conference to start the season, and they proceeded to take home the championship at their home invitational and at the Eau Claire North tournament.

However, the Panthers encountered plenty of adversity there after. They were decimated by the flu, which affected half of their varsity roster heading into the Minnesota Christmas Tournament Dec. 20-21. After that, they did not compete again until The Clash and according to Matzek, lost plenty of valuable practice time as wrestlers got healthy.

“We come back after (break) and our first tournament back was The Clash. Some guys had over three weeks (off) from competition,” he said. “We practiced over break of course but it’s not the same. We were real rusty that first day and it seemed like the second day where we went 3-0, guys were starting to click again and hit on all cylinders.”

As Ellsworth advanced into January, Matzek said he looked forward to getting his team into a routine again of school, practice, duals on Thursdays and other events on Saturdays. The Panthers have over a month until the postseason and plenty of time for improvements from his young team.

“I knew with the amount of sophomores we’re starting, there was going to be a big learning curve this year, and there still is, regionals is still over a month away,” Matzek said. “There’s still a lot of competition left. These guys are going to continue to make adjustments in their wrestling and learn to be aggressive and not tentative. I stole it from somebody, but what I call ‘wrestling with an exclamation point instead of a question mark.’”

“We just have to continue to focus on the things that we do well and the big thing is, what we’re doing I guess in the wrestling room is focus on each guy on what they’re going to be really good at,” he added. “Up to this point in the season they’ve been given a lot of choices for technique, a buffet of technique on what to do in all positions, and now they need to choose what they’re going to be really good at and we have a month here to do it.”

Ellsworth will have their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they travel to Simley for a quad with the Spartans – who are No. 1 in Class AA for Minnesota and nationally ranked – No. 3 in Class AAA St. Michael-Albertville and Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Area scores

Ellsworth rolled over the Prescott Cardinals in Prescott on Thursday to the score of 65-7. The Cardinals forfeited four weight classes and the Panthers won eight out of the 10 remaining matches.

Winning for Prescott were Joe Schulte at 220 pounds over Logan Peterson by a 10-4 decision and Ryan Pederson at 113 by a 14-0 major decision against Isiah Hanson.

Cale Ekholm (106), Cole Nelson (120), Jack Voelker (126), Charlie Stuhl (138), and Ian Matzek (195) all won by fall. Bailey Poellinger beat Sam Murphy by a 4-1 decision at 132, Carter Huppert beat Isaiah Tulip by a 23-7 tech fall at 152 and Kyle Anschutz beat Shawn Thomason by a 1-0 decision at 285.

Ellsworth’s next MBC contest is at St. Croix Central on Thursday. Prescott goes to Ladysmith on Saturday for an invitational and then hosts New Richmond on Thursday.