Thursday’s Middle Border Conference wrestling matches didn’t result in any team victories for the three area teams, but all three matches carried their share of intrigue.

New Richmond’s wrestlers lost on a tie-breaker to Osceola, but there were plenty of smiles after the match because the Tigers were able to celebrate the 100th career victory of senior Brandon Dennis.

St. Croix Central had a well matriculated plan to compete evenly with Baldwin-Woodville. All those plans were scuttled when the Panthers lost the coin flip, leading to a 45-27 Blackhawk victory.

Somerset wrestled at Amery, losing 59-6. The Spartans refused to take forfeits and moved wrestlers to challenging matches to get full benefit out of this match.

New Richmond

The Tigers lost a wild match against Osceola, with the match ending tied at 33-33. The scorer’s table did its digging and the final decision came down to the sixth criteria, which was determined in Osceola’s favor, giving the Chieftains a 34-33 victory.

New Richmond senior Brandon Dennis earned the 100th win of his career as part of the night’s bouts. Dennis earned the win by pinning Osceola’s Jacob Sevidy in the second period of the 138-pound match.

Dennis’ milestone win was part of the reason why there weren’t many long faces among the Tiger faithful after the match. Tiger coach Jeff Swanson was one of those smiling. The Tigers won seven of the 11 matches that were wrestled. The criteria that decided the match was based on forfeits. The three forfeits the Tigers gave Osceola ended up as the deciding criterion.

“We wrestled pretty well to put it into a tie. It was a fun night,” Swanson said.

The Tigers got a win in the opening match. Adam Stener, in his first match back since an extended injury absence, earned a pin in the 285-pound class. The Tigers fell behind with forfeits at 106 and 113 and a decision loss at 120. The Tigers got a win from Noah Henning at 120, but were pinned at 126.

Dennis started the Tigers rolling with his pin at 138. His younger brother, Tyler, earned a 9-4 win at 145 pounds. The next three matches were big wins that gave the Tigers a chance for the team victory.

They started with Cayden Henning, who earned a first period pin at 152 pounds.

At 160 pounds, New Richmond senior C.J. Moeller wrestled one of his best matches. Facing Logan Johnson, one of Osceola’s top wrestlers, the match was tied 4-4 in the final 30 seconds. Moeller then turned Johnson on a four-point move to earn an 8-4 victory.

The wins kept stacking up for the Tigers with junior Sam LaPean earning a first period pin at 170 pounds.

At 182 pounds, the Tigers sent out Parker Stephens to wrestle his first varsity match. He made the match memorable. Stephens fell behind 11-1. Then the match completely changed. Stephens took charge, putting Osceola’s Noah French to the mat for most of the third period. The Tiger coaches and fans clearly thought that Stephens had the pin, but the official didn’t. With that, French escaped with an 11-7 win.

The Tigers forfeited 195, leaving 220 as the final match. New Richmond senior Ryan Muller put up a tough battle in a 2-0 loss. That left the score at 33-33 and sent the coaches to the scorer’s table for the final decision.

“I don’t know what more we could do than that,” Swanson said in satisfaction of his team’s performance. “We slugged it out with them.”

The Tigers were scheduled to wrestle Saturday at Chippewa Falls, but that tournament has been postponed. The next dual for the Tigers will be at Prescott next Thursday.

St. Croix Central wrestlers

The Panthers were also hoping for a close match, but the well orchestrated plans of the coaches went out the window when they lost the coin flip. Central coach Brad Holzer said the coin flip can often mean a swing of 20 or more points in a match and he said this match was one of those cases.

“In my mind, we had a really good game plan,” Holzer said, with plans to move several wrestlers to get more favorable matchups.

The match started at 120, where the Panthers gave up a forfeit. Central’s David Olson followed with a major decision at 126.

Then the gamesmanship started. Central forfeited 132, with plans of moving up in the lineup to draw more favorable pairings. Because B-W won the flip, they moved their wrestlers up too. That resulted in losses for the Panthers at 138, 145 and 152.

Central was able to win the next two matches. Devin Wasley scored a 10-3 decision at 160 pounds and Jacob Berends earned a pin at 170 pounds. That would be the final Panther win as the Panthers forfeited once and lost three of the final four bouts.

“All in all, we were hoping for a closer score,” Holzer said. “We were right there with them. It wasn’t in the cards for what we designed and wanted to do.”

Central’s annual home dual invitational tournament that was scheduled for Friday was postponed due to the winter weather advisory.

The Panthers return to action next Thursday with a home match against Middle Border Conference leading Ellsworth.

Somerset wrestlers

In a 59-6 final, you might not think there were highlights for the team on the losing side of the ledger. That wasn’t the case for the Spartans.

Somerset’s win was produced by senior Sawyer Wilson in the 285-pound class. What had the team excited was this was the first match where Wilson tried a shot and he was able to get a takedown with the move.

“He’s so athletic and that’s another thing to add to his arsenal,” said Somerset coach Ali Peterson.

Somerset could have had Tyler Hantsbarger and Landon Anez take forfeits when Amery didn’t have wrestlers in their weight classes. Instead, the Spartans bumped up a class and lined up against two of Amery’s top wrestlers. Hantsbarger lost a close decision to Walker Ingham at 132 pounds and Anez was pinned by Amery’s Kale Hopke at 195 pounds. Peterson said it was far more beneficial to have these Spartans face strong opposition as they wind up for February’s tournament series.

Peterson was also pleased with the scrappiness shown by the Spartans’ younger wrestlers. While Amery had vast experience edges in most matches, Peterson said the Spartan wrestlers showed “action and movement” that made them more difficult to control.

The Spartans were scheduled to compete at a tournament at Hutchinson, Minn. on Saturday, but the weather ended those plans. Somerset’s next dual match is at home next Thursday against Osceola.