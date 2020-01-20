RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- The Wildcat wrestling team is hoping this Thursday night’s Big Rivers Conference dual against Eau Claire Memorial won’t be the last time they wrestle at home this season. But that would mean they’d have to win the regional team title.

The WIAA Division 1 regional in Hudson is still three weeks away, but the Cats continued to show they will be a team to be reckoned with come tournament time with a 60-12 BRC victory over Rice Lake last Thursday, Jan. 16.

The win gives the Wildcats a record of 4-1 in BRC duals with their lone loss coming by seven points to conference leader Hudson Dec. 12. They’ll host Eau Claire Memorial this Thursday, Jan. 23 before wrapping up BRC competition at Chippewa Falls Thursday, Jan. 30. They also have the St. Croix Falls Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25 and the Cannon Falls Invite Saturday, Feb. 1, before the regional tournament in Hudson Saturday, Feb. 15.

The regional champion will advance to the WIAA Division 1 team sectional which will be held in River Falls Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Last week the Cats posted four pins in their 60-12 victory over Rice Lake. Owen Larson got things started with a pin at 138 pounds and Vito Massa followed at 145 before Mile Longsdorf pinned his opponent at 152 to stake the Wildcats to a quick 18-0 lead. Cooper Andrea ended the night with a pin in the 132 pound bout.

Tyler Haydon contributed a 5-2 decision at 170 pounds and James Hampton won 11-4 at 126 while the Warriors forfeited at 113, 160, 195, 220 and 285 pounds.