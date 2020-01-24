The Middle Border Conference dual wrestling season is winding down and each of the three local teams competed in interesting MBC duals on Thursday.

New Richmond went to Prescott and won 51-23. Eight of the 14 matches were wrestled, with the Tigers winning six of the eight.

St. Croix Central’s wrestlers gave Ellsworth an excellent battle in Thursday’s match at Hammond. Ellsworth received forfeits in the final two weight classes to expand the final margin to 45-27.

Somerset had a large turnout of youth and middle school wrestlers for exhibition matches before the Spartans’ home finale. Osceola defeated Somerset 63-15 in the varsity match.

New Richmond

The Tigers wrestled quite well in winning Thursday’s dual at Prescott. Prescott has wrestled quite well in some matches this season, including tying St. Croix Central.

The match started at 145 pounds, where New Richmond junior Tyler Dennis earned a second period pin. At 152 pounds, two veteran wrestlers took the mat. It was New Richmond’s Cayden Henning who dominated the action, earning a 16-0 technical fall early in the third period.

“I anticipated a close match,” New Richmond coach Jeff Swanson said. “Cayden wrestled one of his best matches of the season. He’s unorthodox and if you haven’t seen him before, he can be tough.”

The next match wrestled was at 195, where Tiger sophomore Parker Stephens moved up instead of accepting a forfeit at 182. Stephens looked solid in pinning Zach Middleton in 1:30.

Prescott’s best wrestler is Joe Schulte, who qualified for state last year. Schulte beat New Richmond’s Ryan Muller on a second period pin at 220 pounds.

The 285-pound match was a good battle between two of the MBC’s better heavyweights. Prescott’s Shawn Thomason was leading 3-0 early in the third period. Early in the third period, Thomason tried a throw. Stener was able to roll through when they hit the mat, coming to rest on top of Thomason. Stener earned the pin in 5:04.

The first match in the lower weights came at 120 pounds, where New Richmond freshman Bode Gabriel earned a 13-2 victory. Noah Henning followed with a second period pin in 126-pound match. Prescott’s second win came on a technical fall at 132 pounds. The final class of the night was 138 pounds, where Tiger senior Brandon Dennis received a forfeit.

Swanson ranked this as an excellent team performance for the Tigers, with the team getting good showings across the board.

The Tigers will be back on the mat Saturday. The varsity will wrestle at the Shell Lake Invitational, while several of the younger wrestlers will compete at the JV state tournament at Wausau.

St. Croix Central

It was an exciting setting at Central Thursday. With Senior Night and the gym filled with Central youth wrestlers and Ellsworth fans, the gym was packed for this match.

“It’s not too often that you get a nice electric atmosphere like that. The kids fed off that,” said Central coach Brad Holzer.

And of the 12 matches wrestled, Central won half of them. That doesn’t happen often against Ellsworth by any MBC team over the past few decades.

Freshman Brandon Trudell got Central started with an exciting win at 113. He got taken down right away, but fought back for the reversal. In the middle of the second period, Trudell won via a pin.

“It was the best match of his career,” Holzer said.

Central lost at 120, but David Olson came through with a 12-3 win at 126. The coaches were excited that Olson was able to earn a late takedown to make this a major decision win.

The excitement reached its crescendo at 132. Central’s Tadan Holzer took on Bailey Poilinger, a state qualifier last year. Holzer got a second period escape to lead 1-0. With 15 seconds left in the match, Poilinger was awarded an escape. The match stretched into overtime. In the ultimate tie-break, Holzer was able to ride out Poilinger for the 2-1 win.

Ellsworth then hit the strength of its lineup, reeling off three straight wins. That stopped when Central sophomore Devin Wasley earned a technical fall at 160. Ellsworth got a pin at 170. Central senior Braeden Bloom followed with a pin at 182 and Central freshman Parker Shackleton scored a 10-7 decision at 195. Ellsworth led 29-27 at that point, before picking up six points in each of the three final weight classes.

Thursday’s dual was part of a busy week for the Panthers. They will wrestle at a tournament at Arcadia on Saturday, while several younger Panthers will wrestle at the JV state meet in Wausau.

On Tuesday, the Panthers hosted their rescheduled St. Croix Central Duals. Coach Holzer said the success on Tuesday led into the team’s strong performance against Ellsworth. Central earned wins over Durand and Glenwood City on Tuesday, along with a loss against a powerhouse team from Foley, Minn.

Wasley and senior Erik Collins both went 3-0 in the duals. Wasley earned two memorable wins. He trailed a talented opponent from Glenwood City 9-1. He then scored 11 straight points to win 12-9. Wasley also scored a 3-2 win against a state-ranked opponent from Foley.

Somerset

Thursday was a special night for the Spartans as they wrestled their home finale. It was Parents’ Night and Senior Night and there was just as much excitement before the varsity match was conducted.

Wrestling started at 5:15 p.m., with 40 youth matches and 10 middle school matches wrestled before the varsity athletes took the mat.

When the varsity match was held, Osceola defeated the Spartans 63-15. Somerset’s wins were scored by Connor Grahovac, Landon Anez and Sawyer Wilson.

Grahovac opened the night’s action with an 8-4 win in the 106-pound match. Somerset coach Ali Peterson said Grahovac’s win was a sign of the progress the young wrestlers in the Spartan lineup are making.

Anez continues to earn pins by throwing opponents in the 182-pound class. He caught Osceola’s Noah French in a throw in the second period to get the pin.

Somerset senior Sawyer Wilson sent the Spartan fans home on a good note, earning a pin in the 285-pound bout. Wilson and Osceola’s Tyler Johnson locked into a battle of wills. The first period was scoreless. Johnson got an escape early in the second period. Then Wilson went to work, getting a takedown and three nearfall points. Wilson started the third period in the down position. He quickly got a reversal and put Johnson to his back to record the pin.

One of the marquee battles of the night came at 132 pounds. Instead of having senior Tyler Hantsbarger wrestle a young opponent, the Spartan coaches bumped him up a weight class. The coaches are trying to get Hantsbarger the best competition possible to get ready for February’s tournament run. The move to 132 pitted Hantsbarger against Osceola senior Drew Willeman. This was an excellent battle between two of the MBC’s finer wrestlers. The match remained scoreless into the third period. Willeman was able to get a late reversal to win 2-0. This was the 100th win of Willeman’s career. Hantsbarger earned his 100th win two weeks ago at the New Richmond Invitational.

The Spartans will be back in action on Saturday, wrestling at the Shell Lake Invitational. The Spartans were originally scheduled to be off this weekend, but after last Saturday’s Hutchinson Invitational was cancelled, the coaches looked to get into a replacement tournament.