The Ellsworth Panther wrestling team used four pins in five of the middle-weights to secure win over the St. Croix Central Panthers 47-27 Thursday night at St. Croix Central. The dual started at the 113-pound weight class and after the first four matches SCC led 13-5. From there Ellsworth got three straight pins and four out of five to take a 29-18 lead and never looked back. Ellsworth competes in a tournament at Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday and then hosts Amery on Thursday. Below are the full results: