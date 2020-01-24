The Ellsworth Panther wrestling team used four pins in five of the middle-weights to secure win over the St. Croix Central Panthers 47-27 Thursday night at St. Croix Central. The dual started at the 113-pound weight class and after the first four matches SCC led 13-5. From there Ellsworth got three straight pins and four out of five to take a 29-18 lead and never looked back. Ellsworth competes in a tournament at Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday and then hosts Amery on Thursday. Below are the full results:
113: Isiah Hanson lost to Brandon Trudell by fall in 3 minutes, 3 seconds. 6-0 SCC
120: Cole Nelson beat Hunter Feyereisen by tech fall (17-2). 6-5 SCC
126: Zack Peterson lost to David Olson by a 12-3 major decision. 10-5 SCC
132: Bailey Poellinger lost to Tadan Holzer by Ultimate Tie Breaker 2-1. 13-5 SCC
138: Charlie Stuhl beat Erik Collins by fall in 1:24. 13-11 SCC
145: Braden Matzek beat Micah Larsen by fall in 2:12. 17-13 Ellsworth
152: Carter Huppert beat Logan Shackelton by fall in 0:48. 23-13 Ellsworth
160: Eli Rohl lost to Devin Wasley by tech fall (18-2). 23-18 Ellsworth
170: Ryan Matzek beat Jacob Berends by fall in 1:52. 29-18 Ellsworth
182: Mike Hines lost to Braeden Bloom by fall in 1:31. 29-24 Ellsworth
195: Ian Matzek lost to Parker Shackelton by a 10-7 decision. 29-27 Ellsworth
220: Logan Peterson beat Josh Bair by fall in 0:40. 35-27 Ellsworth
285. Kyle Anschutz received a forfeit. 41-27 Ellsworth
106: Cale Ekholm received a forfeit. 47-27 Ellsworth
Spring Valley 48, Glenwood City 18
The Spring Valley Cardinals had no trouble with the Glenwood City Hilltoppers Thursday night at home and won 48-18. The Cardinals lost just one match with two forfeits and two double forfeits. However, Glenwood City forfeited seven weight classes total. Spring Valley travels to Shell Lake on Saturday and hosts Mondovi on Thursday. Below are the full results:
106: Double forfeit
113: Kaleb Casey beat Ian Radintz by a 5-1 decision. 3-0 SV
120: Double forfeit
126: Cole Steinmeyer beat Andrew Grant by fall in 2:48. 9-0 SV
132: Spring Valley forfeit to Jame Knight. 9-6 SV
138: Max Schmitt beat Thomas Moede by an 8-6 decision. 12-6 SV
145: Riley Merth received a Glenwood City forfeit. 18-6 SV
152: Cross Hurlburt received a Glenwood City forfeit. 24-6 SV
160: Brayden Wolf received a Glenwood City forfeit. 30-6 SV
170: Paul Schwebach lost to Tucker Lagerstrom by fall in 1:41. 30-12 SV
182: Trenton Marson beat Marcis DeSmith by fall in 1:56. 36-12 SV
195: Clayton Neisinger received a Glenwood City forfeit. 42-12 SV
220: Travis Marty received a Glenwood City forfeit. 48-12 SV
285: Andrew Berends received a Spring Valley forfeit. 48-18 SV