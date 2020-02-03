RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls wrestling coach Kevin Black didn’t mince words after the Wildcats went 0-3 at the Cannon Falls Duals in Minnesota last weekend.

“We got our tails kicked,” he said.

The Wildcats lost to Tri-City United (Montgomery, Minn.) 44-26, Hastings 50-18 and Northfield 56-21, and Black said a little dose of reality heading into the postseason may be good for the team.

“They were all very tough teams, however we weren't full strength and got beat up a bit,” he noted. “It was a good tournament for us before the regional tournament because it put everything back in perspective. We have two important weeks of training left and a little dose of humility should go a long ways for us.”

Among the bright spots for the Cats were Miles Longsdorf and Tyler Haydon both finishing 3-0 on the day.

The Cannon Falls Duals came two nights after River Falls wrapped up second place in the Big Rivers Conference with a 55-24 victory over Chippewa Falls.

Longsdorf, Haydon, Vito Massa, James Hampton, Owen Larson and Cooper Andrea all registered pins for the Wildcats while Aidan Peterson picked up a major decision and Travis Moelter earned a decision. The Cardinals forfeited at 220 and 285 pounds.

Sophomores Longsdorf, Haydon, Larson and Peterson all finished the season 6-0 against BRC competition and classmate Hampton was 5-0 while seniors Glaubitz and Andrea each went 5-1.

Hudson won the BRC title with a record of 6-0 while the Wildcats were second at 5-1.

Next up for the Wildcats is the WIAA Division 1 Regional Tournament Saturday, Feb. 15, in Hudson. The Division 1 individual sectional is Saturday, Feb. 22 in Wisconsin Rapids before the WIAA State Tournament Feb. 27-29 in Madison.