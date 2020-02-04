The Ellsworth Panthers’ wrestling team traveled to Lakeville North High School on Saturday where they wrestled duals against North and the Prior Lake Lakers. The Panthers beat Lakeville North 48-26 but lost to Prior Lake 37-23. Prior Lake has received votes to be part of the top-12 in Class AAA in Minnesota and has three ranked wrestlers at 106 pounds, 120 and 145. Lakeville North has two ranked wrestlers at 106 and 113. Ellsworth next wrestles Saturday at New Richmond for the Middle Border Conference Tournament.
Below are the full results:
Lakeville North
106: Cale Ekholm beat Hunter Flen by fall in 4 minutes, 35 seconds. 6-0 Ellsworth
113: Isiah Hanson lost to Jore Volk by fall in 4:09. 6-6 Tie
120: Cole Nelson lost to Zach Hanson by a 17-9 major decision. 10-6 Lakeville North
126: Jack Voelker beat Kley Krause by fall in 2:42. 12-10 Ellsworth
132: Bailey Poellinger beat Aidan Johnson by fall in 10 seconds. 18-10 Ellsworth
138: Charlie Stuhl beat Dillon Von Ruden by fall in 55 seconds. 24-10 Ellsworth
145: Braden Matzek lost to Gavin Roy by fall in 3:21. 24-16 Ellsworth
152: Anthony Madsen beat Zackary Flen by an 8-4 decision. 27-16 Ellsworth
160: Ryan Matzek beat Dylan Larvingo by fall in 2:57. 33-16 Ellsworth
170: Eli Rohl beat Enrique Merli by fall in 4:53. 39-16 Ellsworth
182: Mike Hines lost to Ryan Mudgett by fall in 1:20. 39-22 Ellsworth
195: Ian Matzek lost to Andrew Wyatt by a 10-1 major decision. 39-26 Ellsworth
220: Logan Peterson beat Brady Redenbaugh by a 5-1 decision. 42-26 Ellsworth
285: Kyle Anschutz beat Conor Popp by fall in 2:26. 48-26 Ellsworth
Prior Lake
106: Corey Poellinger lost to Alan Koehler by fall in 1:53. 6-0 Prior Lake
113: Cale Ekholm lost to Jonah Kolsrud by fall in 1:32. 12-0 Prior Lake
120: Cole Nelson lost to Teagan Block by a 6-4 decision. 15-0 Prior Lake
126: Jack Voelker beat Anthony Bechik by tech fall 17-0. 15-5 Prior Lake
132: Bailey Poellinger beat Cory St. Martin by a 4-0 decision. 15-8 Prior Lake
138: Charlie Stuhl beat Ryan Horejsi by fall in 2:18. 15-14 Prior Lake
145: Braden Matzek beat Gabe McDonald by a 5-2 decision. 17-15 Ellsworth
152: Anthony Madsen lost to Aiden McGowan by a 7-4 decision. 18-17 Prior Lake
160: Eli Rohl lost to Chase Bloomquist by a 15-2 major decision. 22-17 Prior Lake
170: Ryan Matzek lost to Cole Edwards by a 12-1 major decision. 26-17 Prior Lake
182: Mike Hines lost to Logan Hennen by tech fall 15-0. 31-17 Prior Lake
195: Ian Matzek lost to Billy Trees by a 3-0 decision. 34-17 Prior Lake
220: Logan Peterson beat Cameron Miller by fall in 3:22. 34-23 Prior Lake
285: Kyle Anschutz lost to Martin Owasu by an 11-7 decision. 37-23 Prior Lake