The Ellsworth Panthers’ wrestling team traveled to Lakeville North High School on Saturday where they wrestled duals against North and the Prior Lake Lakers. The Panthers beat Lakeville North 48-26 but lost to Prior Lake 37-23. Prior Lake has received votes to be part of the top-12 in Class AAA in Minnesota and has three ranked wrestlers at 106 pounds, 120 and 145. Lakeville North has two ranked wrestlers at 106 and 113. Ellsworth next wrestles Saturday at New Richmond for the Middle Border Conference Tournament.

Below are the full results:

Lakeville North

106: Cale Ekholm beat Hunter Flen by fall in 4 minutes, 35 seconds. 6-0 Ellsworth

113: Isiah Hanson lost to Jore Volk by fall in 4:09. 6-6 Tie

120: Cole Nelson lost to Zach Hanson by a 17-9 major decision. 10-6 Lakeville North

126: Jack Voelker beat Kley Krause by fall in 2:42. 12-10 Ellsworth

132: Bailey Poellinger beat Aidan Johnson by fall in 10 seconds. 18-10 Ellsworth

138: Charlie Stuhl beat Dillon Von Ruden by fall in 55 seconds. 24-10 Ellsworth

145: Braden Matzek lost to Gavin Roy by fall in 3:21. 24-16 Ellsworth

152: Anthony Madsen beat Zackary Flen by an 8-4 decision. 27-16 Ellsworth

160: Ryan Matzek beat Dylan Larvingo by fall in 2:57. 33-16 Ellsworth

170: Eli Rohl beat Enrique Merli by fall in 4:53. 39-16 Ellsworth

182: Mike Hines lost to Ryan Mudgett by fall in 1:20. 39-22 Ellsworth

195: Ian Matzek lost to Andrew Wyatt by a 10-1 major decision. 39-26 Ellsworth

220: Logan Peterson beat Brady Redenbaugh by a 5-1 decision. 42-26 Ellsworth

285: Kyle Anschutz beat Conor Popp by fall in 2:26. 48-26 Ellsworth

Prior Lake

106: Corey Poellinger lost to Alan Koehler by fall in 1:53. 6-0 Prior Lake

113: Cale Ekholm lost to Jonah Kolsrud by fall in 1:32. 12-0 Prior Lake

120: Cole Nelson lost to Teagan Block by a 6-4 decision. 15-0 Prior Lake

126: Jack Voelker beat Anthony Bechik by tech fall 17-0. 15-5 Prior Lake

132: Bailey Poellinger beat Cory St. Martin by a 4-0 decision. 15-8 Prior Lake

138: Charlie Stuhl beat Ryan Horejsi by fall in 2:18. 15-14 Prior Lake

145: Braden Matzek beat Gabe McDonald by a 5-2 decision. 17-15 Ellsworth

152: Anthony Madsen lost to Aiden McGowan by a 7-4 decision. 18-17 Prior Lake

160: Eli Rohl lost to Chase Bloomquist by a 15-2 major decision. 22-17 Prior Lake

170: Ryan Matzek lost to Cole Edwards by a 12-1 major decision. 26-17 Prior Lake

182: Mike Hines lost to Logan Hennen by tech fall 15-0. 31-17 Prior Lake

195: Ian Matzek lost to Billy Trees by a 3-0 decision. 34-17 Prior Lake

220: Logan Peterson beat Cameron Miller by fall in 3:22. 34-23 Prior Lake

285: Kyle Anschutz lost to Martin Owasu by an 11-7 decision. 37-23 Prior Lake