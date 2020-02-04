The Ellsworth Panthers’ wrestling team traveled to Lakeville North High School on Saturday where they wrestled duals against North and the Prior Lake Lakers. The Panthers beat Lakeville North 48-26 but lost to Prior Lake 37-23. Prior Lake has received votes to be part of the top-12 in Class AAA in Minnesota and has three ranked wrestlers at 106 pounds, 120 and 145. Lakeville North has two ranked wrestlers at 106 and 113. Ellsworth next wrestles Saturday at New Richmond for the Middle Border Conference Tournament.