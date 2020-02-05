The Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling team traveled to Menomonie this past weekend to compete in the Whitetail Shootout and went 2-1 in duals to take fifth out of eight teams. The Cardinals fell in the first round 54-24 to Wausau West before beating Mondovi for the second time in less than a week 53-24 in the consolation semifinals. They then faced Eau Claire North in the fifth-place match and won 53-30.

Against Wausau West, SVE won just four matches. Travis Marty beat Daveon Gillespie by fall in 4 minutes at 220 pounds, Kaleb Casey won by fall in 4:39 over Gabriel Galang at 113, at 138 Max Schmitt beat Carter Napiwocki by fall in 3:39 and Riley Merth was victorious against Kayden Heisler by fall in 1:58 at 145. They forfeited the 195 and 285 weight classes.

The Cardinals responded with their second win over the Mondovi Buffaloes in just a matter of days. Mondovi forfeited six matches and SVE three, including one double forfeit, and the two teams wrestled just five matches. Brayden Wolf beat Lance Crawford by tech fall 16-0 at 160, Paul Schwebach won by pin in 54 seconds over Mitchell Fedie at 170 and Clayton Neisinger lost to Raith Bauer by fall in 1:05 at 195. At 138, Max Schmitt lost to Cody Wagner by fall in 3:17 and Cross Hurlburt beat Alan George by fall in 3:32 at 152.

In the fifth-place match against Eau Claire North, SVE won eight matches, received one forfeit and gave up two. Schwebach (170), Clayton Neisinger (182), Marty (220), Casey (113), Tristan Neisinger (120), Schmitt (138), Merth (145) and Wolf (160) all won with pins and racked up 48 team points. Taylor LaCroix (106), Max Matthys (132) and Hurlburt (152) all lost by fall. The Cardinals did lose one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Other teams competing were Baldwin-Woodville, Glenwood City, Menomonie and Tomah. Tomah took first with victories over Mondovi, Wausau West and Baldwin-Woodville. Second was Baldwin-Woodville who beat Eau Claire North and Menomonie. In third was Wausau West.

Spring Valley/Elmwood goes to Durand on Thursday for a dual which will decide the Dunn-St. Croix Conference championship. They then have regionals on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Durand as well.