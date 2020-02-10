The Ellsworth Panther wrestling team dominated the Middle Border Conference tournament Saturday despite respectable showings from Baldwin-Woodville and Amery and took home their 16th-straight conference title. The Panthers racked up 238.5 team points, well ahead of runner-up B-W with 190 and third-place Amery with 186.5. Earlier in the week, Ellsworth continued their streak of undefeated MBC-dual meet seasons.

Prescott finished seventh out of eight teams with 85 points.

Ellsworth had three champions – Carter Huppert at 152 pounds, Charlie Stuhl at 138 and Cole Nelson at 120 – along with three runners-up and four third-place finishes. It was Stuhl’s fourth-straight MBC championship. The Cardinals had one champion in Joe Schulte at 220 – his third straight – and a runner-up in Sam Murphy at 132.

Both teams have regionals this upcoming weekend in Arcadia. Read below for full MBC tournament results.

Ellsworth

The Panthers’ three champions combined to go 8-0 on Saturday with one bye. Nelson received a bye in the first round before he beat Hunter Bonte of B-W by a 5-4 decision in the semifinal and then Bode Gabriel of New Richmond by an 11-4 decision in the championship. Stuhl won his first two matches by fall over Matthew Lynes of Prescott (38 seconds) and Hunter Gartman of B-W (4 minutes, 57 seconds). In the championship, he beat Brandon Dennis of New Richmond by a 10-0 major decision. Huppert beat Logan Gordon of B-W by fall in 5:28 in the first round, Grant Cook of Amery by a 9-2 decision in the semifinal and Cayden Henning of New Richmond in the championship by a 5-2 decision.

For the second-place finishers, Cale Ekholm received a bye in the first round at 106, defeated Benny Olson of Prescott by fall in 49 seconds and then was pinned by Sam Kelling of Amery in 2:46. Kyle Anschutz won his first two matches at 220 over Chance Schroeder of Amery (fall in 5:25) and Tyler Johnson of Osceola (fall in 5:40) before he lost to Schulte of Prescott by a 12-2 major decision. At 285, Logan Peterson won his first two matches by fall over Ty Graves of Osceola (30 seconds) and Sawyer Wilson of Somerset (2:23) before he fell to Robert Beese of Amery in overtime by Sudden Victory 3-1.

Coming in third were Corey Poellinger (113), Bailey Poellinger (132), Braden Matzek (145) and Ryan Matzek (170). In fourth were Jack Voelker at 126, Eli Rohl at 160, Sam Allyn at 182 and Ian Matzek at 195.

Prescott

Schulte went 3-0 on his way to the championship at 220. He beat Grant Manske of Somerset by fall in 28 seconds in the first round, Josh Bair of SCC by fall in 1:03 in the semifinal and Kyle Anschutz of Ellsworth by a 12-2 major decision in the championship.

Murphy won his first two matches at 132 over Aidan Zinck of New Richmond (fall in 1:40) and Tadan Holzer of SCC (13-2 major decision) but then lost to Jordan Penard of Amery by fall in 3:56 in the championship.

Benny Olson finished fourth at 106. He beat Connor Grahovac of Somerset in the first round by fall in 1:58 but then lost to Cale Ekholm of Ellsworth by fall in 49 seconds. In the consolation bracket, he beat Mason Rud of Osceola by a 13-4 major decision and fell in the third-place match to Cole Braasch of B-W by fall in 3:17.

Shawn Thomason took fifth at 285. He lost in the first round to Sawyer Wilson of Somerset by fall 3:00 but then pinned Ty Graves of Osceola in 59 seconds. In the consolation semifinal he lost to Adam Stener of New Richmond by fall in 4:42 and then pinned Adam Malstrom of B-W (4:32) in the fifth-place match.

Shane Butler (126), Alex Holt (145) and Isaiah Tulip (152) all took sixth. Matthew Lynes (138) and Zach Middleton (195) both went 0-2.