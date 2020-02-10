All the Spring Valley/Elmwood wrestling team needed in order to capture the Dunn-St. Croix Conference dual-meet championship was a win versus the Durand Panthers. Well, they more than did that with their 75-0 drubbing of the Panthers and took home the title in Durand on Thursday.

The Cardinals had some help in that Durand forfeited six matches on top of a double-forfeit for both teams at 285 pounds. The Panthers gave up six points without a fight at 106, 132, 152, 170, 182 and 220. The two teams had a double-forfeit at 285.

Kaleb Casey pinned Ethan Lindstrom in 1 minute, 30 seconds at 113, Tristan Neisinger beat Lance Lange by fall in 3:23 at 120 and Cole Steinmeyer defeated Dawson Hartung by an 8-6 decision at 126. At 138, Max Schmitt pinned Roy Cooper in 30 seconds; Riley Merth beat Wyatt Wood by fall in 2:28 at 145 and Brayden Wolf (160) pinned Ethan Weiss in 1:32. Nathan Fesenmeyer pinned Ubaldo Martinez in 1:36 at 195.

Spring Valley/Elmwood goes back to Durand on Saturday for their regional competition.