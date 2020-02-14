Long before picking up back-to-back forfeits, Zumbrota-Mazeppa had put away Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton in the Section 1A quarterfinals on Thursday. The Cougars won the first six matches on their way to a 56-12 win and a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.

Lucas Schiell opened the dual with a pin at 106 pounds and Z-M never looked back. Ben Murray won a major decision at 113, Michael Majerus earned a tech fall at 120 and John Poulin pinned his opponent at 132.

Tanner Mancilman got the Cougars more bonus points with a pin at 160 while Kyle Cloutier did the same at 170. Gabe Tupper’s tech fall at 182 preceded FCLMC forfeits at 195 and 220. Z-M dropped a decision at 145, a major at 152 and a tech fall at 285.

The second-seeded Cougars will face third-seeded Dover-Eyota at 11 a.m. at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Eagles beat sixth-seeded Goodhue 56-15 on Thursday. The other semifinal is top-seeded Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland facing fourth-seeded Chatfield. The championship dual follows the semifinals at 1 p.m.

Lake City 51, Byron 22

Byron’s four wins were punctuated with bonus points, but Lake City shrugged them off in a 51-22 win in Thursday’s Section 1AA semifinals.

The Tigers got seven wins by fall, including six of the final seven matches. Nate Evans at 106, Luke Becker at 152, Dominic Goihl-Krier at 160, Derek Meincke at 170, Ethan Roberson at 182, Thomas Frank at 195 and Max Balow at 285 all earned pins on the night.

Lake City now moves on to the semifinals and will face second-seeded and second-ranked Kasson-Mantorville at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The KoMets beat seventh-seeded Cannon Falls 75-6 on Thursday. Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Simley will take on fourth-seeded Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the other semifinal. The championship dual follows the semifinals at 1 p.m.

K-W 47, Westfield 23

Kenyon-Wanamingo, the No. 3 seed in the Section 2A tournament, gave up a bunch of bonus points late in its quarterfinal dual against Westfield on Thursday. But the Knights nine victories included seven with bonus points, including six pins and a tech fall, in a 47-23 victory.

K-W’s Gavin Johnson at 106, Dillon Bartel at 132, Alec Johnson at 138, Jaedin Johnson at 152, Tyler Craig at 160, and Logan Meyers at 195 all pinned their opponents. Bray Olson did not give up a point in a 15-0 win at 145.

The Knights move on to face second-seeded Maple River in Saturday’s semifinals at St. Clair High School. That dual is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the championship match to follow at 3:45 p.m. Maple River beat seventh-seeded United South Central 58-24 on Thursday.

The other semifinal has top-seeded Blue Earth Area wrestling fourth-seeded Medford.

D-E 56, Goodhue 15

Goodhue did not have many answers for third-seeded Dover-Eyota in Thursday’s Section 1A semifinals. The Eagles dominated the upper weights and picked up a lot of bonus points down low to stop the sixth-seeded Wildcats 56-15.

Ryan Bortz got Goodhue its first points with a decision at 120, but that was the only win in the first five matches for the Wildcats. Maddox O’Reilly won by fall at 138, and Baxter O’Reilly did the same at 152, but D-E rattled off six-straight wins to close out the night.

The Eagles will face second-seeded Z-M in Saturday’s semifinals while Goodhue turns its attention to the Section 1A individual tournament that begins Friday, Feb. 21, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

K-M 75, Cannon Falls 6

Cooper Peterson pinned his 120-pound opponent to pull Cannon Falls within six, 12-6, three matches into Thursday Section 1AA quarterfinal against Kasson-Mantorville. But that would be the lone win for the Bombers in a 75-6 loss that saw the KoMets total 10 pins, a tech fall, a major and a forfeit.

K-M, the No. 2 seed and No. 2-ranked team in the state, will wrestle third-seeded Lake City in Saturday’s semifinals. Cannon Falls is next on the mat at the Section 1A individual tournament that begins Friday morning at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.