Seemingly of equal importance to the Panther coaches was the fact that three Panther seniors who didn’t advance had their hand raised in victory in their final varsity match.

Central sophomore Devin Wasley and junior Josh Bair advanced as regional champions, with senior Braeden Bloom and freshman Parker Shackleton were second place finishers.

The top two wrestlers in each class at the regional advanced. They will compete at the Osceola Division 2 sectional on Saturday, where the top three finishers in each class will qualify for the state meet.

Wasley (39-1) received a severe test in the 160-pound regional semifinals from Baldwin-Woodville senior Bode LaGrander. The previous week, Wasley beat LaGrander by technical fall in the Middle Border Conference finals. This time, LaGrander remained defensive and Wasley had to battle right to the end for a 1-0 victory. In the finals, Wasley topped Bloomer-Colfax senior Mitch Harmon, a state qualifier last year, 7-2. Wasley will open sectionals by facing Ellsworth sophomore Eli Rohl (13-21).

Bair rolled through the 220-pound class at the regional. He pinned his opponent in 36 seconds in the semifinals. That was followed by a pin against Amery’s Chance Schroeder nine seconds into the second period. Bair (24-13) faces a powerful opponent in the sectional opener, Medford senior Jake Rau (30-2).

Bloom quickly reached the finals at 170 pounds, with two early pins. Bloom ran into an old nemesis, Max Ramberg of Baldwin-Woodville. Just as in the MBC finals, Ramberg was able to pin Bloom. Bloom had a wrestleback, withstanding an early charge from Somerset’s Landon Anez to get a third period pin. Bloom (29-9) draws Neillsville senior Nathan Buchanan (30-6) in the first round at sectionals.

Shackleton continues to be one of the top upper weight freshmen in the area. He reached the 182-pound finals with a 6-3 win over Ryan Lucas of the Luck co-op team in the semifinals. Shackleton put up an excellent battle in the finals, losing to Baldwin-Woodville’s Blaine Guthrie, 6-4. Shackleton (29-10) will face Spooner’s Carter Melton (31-8) at sectionals.

It was something of a wistful day Saturday for the Panthers because of the seniors who had their careers end at the meet. Central coach Brad Holzer spoke proudly of Erik Collins, Logan Shackleton and Zavier Santanella, who earned wins in fifth place matches to conclude their careers with having their hands raised in victory one final time. He also included senior Logan Johnson, who missed most of the season due to injury and came back to compete at the regional.