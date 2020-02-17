Zumbrota-Mazeppa got off to a good start against Dover-Eyota in Saturday’s Section 1A semifinals. But the Eagles dominated the middle of the dual and eventually sent the Cougars packing with a 31-22 victory.

After dropping the 106-pound match by decision, Z-M rattled off three-straight wins. Ben Murray won by major decision at 113, Michael Majerus won by decision at 120 and Luke Krier earned a sudden-victory at 126 to put the Cougars up 10-3.

The Eagles won the next two bouts to pull within one before Cole Poncelet made it 13-9 with a decision win at 145.

Then it was the D-E show for the next four weights. The Eagles packed in two pins, a major and a decision over that span for a 28-13 lead.

Gabe Tupper won by fall at 195 and Z-M teammate Ethan Kovars gave the Cougars some hope with a decision at 220. But, needing a fall at 285 to tie, the Cougars instead were handed a decision loss.

D-E would lose the section championship later Saturday, 43-30, to Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland. It is the first state appearance for GMLOS since 2005 when the team went in back-to-back years but with Kingsland instead of Southland.

The Section 1A individual tournament is Friday and Saturday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The state tournament is Feb. 27-29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Lake City no match for K-M

Kasson-Mantorville, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, had its way with Lake City on Saturday in the Section 1AA semifinals. The KoMets won 12 of 14 matches to breeze into the finals against Simley with a 45-12 victory.

Jonathan Harvey, at 120, and Mason West, at 138, both won by fall for the Tigers and the team’s only points.

K-M went on to get blown out by the top-ranked Spartans, 46-19, in the championship dual. Simley is the defending Class AA state champion, with titles also coming 1987-89, 1992, 2008-12 and 2014 and 2015. The KoMets won in 2013 then 2016-18.

The Section 1AA individual tournament is Friday and Saturday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The state tournament is Feb. 27-29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

K-W unable to stop BEA

Blue Earth Area got out to a huge lead in a 39-23 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo in Saturday’s Section 2A championship dual.

After Gavin Johnson gave the Knights a 4-0 lead with a major decision at 106, the Buccaneers responded with five-straight wins including two pins and two majors. Trailing 23-4, Bray Olson picked up a decision win at 145, but Blue Earth answered with another major at 152.

Tyler Craig made it 27-13 with a pin at 160, but K-W dropped the next three bouts to fall into a 39-13 hole it had no chance of getting out of.

Carter Quam gave the Knights four points with a major at 220, and Armani Tucker got a second-period pin at 285 for the final margin.

Earlier, K-W beat Maple River 42-33 in the semifinals.

Gaving Johnson, Trent Foss, Dillon Bartel, Olson, Jed Johnson, Craig, Quam and Tucker earned wins over the Eagles.

Blue Earth has been to state eight times total, including five times since 1991 as Blue Earth Area. The Bucs won state titles in 2001 and 2002, their last appearance.

Blue Earth hosts the Section 2A individual tournament Friday and Saturday. The state tournament is Feb. 27-29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.