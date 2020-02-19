HUDSON, Wis.-- With a Big Rivers Conference championship and a regional title already on its resume, the Hudson wrestling team added another superlative to it’s list of accomplishments this season Tuesday night in River Falls-- sectional champion.

The seventh-ranked Raiders defeated No. 9 D.C. Everest 37-22 in the sectional team final to qualify for the WIAA Division 1 State Team Tournament for the first time in four years, and fourth time in program history. And head coach Chris Hansen said they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This was our plan,” he said. “You could tell by how our kids acted on the bench. We came here to win. Not every team throughout my years has entered the postseason with that same attitude. These guys wanted to extend their season; they don’t mind the extra weight cuts, they don’t mind the extra three weeks of practice. These guys really wanted to get to team state and they wrestled that way.”

Leo Dravelng posted a 9-3 decision at 145 pounds for Hudson’s first points of the night, and the Raiders got back-to-back pins from Peter Hansen at 160 pounds and Mason Jasperson at 170 to open up a 15-8 lead. They led 25-14 after a pin by Hank Gierke at 195 and a major decision from Ryan Rambo at 285, but Hansen said two of the biggest matches up until that point came in Jacob Hansen’s 3-1 loss at 182 pounds, and Ben Steltzner’s 5-3 loss at 220.

“Jacob Hansen’s opponent was 36-1, a senior, and Jacob’s just a sophomore,” Coach Hansen noted. “Ben’s opponent was like 39-1. And our two guys went out there and only gave up three point decisions. For D.C. Everest, when those two guys only accumulate a total of six points between the two of them, they’re not going to win many duals. Because they needed 12 points from those guys and they got half that. By far the two key matches were Jacob Hansen and Ben Steltzner.”

AJ Henn registered a quick pin at 106 pounds to extend Hudson’s lead to 31-14, and Riley Steltzner, Jacob Fanning and Matthew Feia prevented D.C. Everest from earning any big points with close losses at 113, 120 and 126 pounds. Bryce Hunsberger ended the night in style with a pin in 1 minute, 15 seconds in the 132-pound bout to set off the Raider celebration.

Seventh-ranked Hudson will join an eight-team field at the state team tournament in Madison March 6-7 that also includes top-ranked Mukwonago, second-ranked Kaukauna, third-ranked Stoughton, sixth-ranked Holmen, No. 8 Arrowhead, No. 12 Neenah, and unranked Brookfield East.

Teams will be seeded on Saturday, Feb. 29. Quarterfinals will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the University of Wisconsin Field House and semifinals are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with the championship match set for Saturday, March 7, at 3 p.m.

Hansen said the Raiders are looking forward to the challenge.

“The seniors made it as freshmen, but the rest of these guys have never been there,” he noted. “So we talk about it a lot, but it’s new for them so they don’t really know what to expect.”