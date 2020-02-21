Cannon Falls and Lake City in Section 1AA, and Goodhue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Section 1A, combined to send 25 wrestlers to the semifinals on Friday. Both sections, along with Section 1AAA, will resume championship-bracket action at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Preston Carlisle (113 pounds), Cooper Peterson (120), Riley Keenan (195) and Ryan Linde (285) will represent the Bombers in the semifinals.

The Tigers will have eight grapplers looking for a section-final match. Those include Jonathan Harvey (120), Nash Nelson (126), Luke Skifton (132), Joe Kozlowski (138), Luke Becker (152), Derek Meincke (160), Thomas Frank (182) and Max Balow (220).

The handful of Wildcats still in the mix without a loss are Ryan Bortz (120), Maddox O’Reilly (145), Baxter O’Reilly (152), Cody Lohman (195) and Blake Carlson (285).

Like Lake City, the Cougars have eight semifinalists including Lucas Schiell (106), Michael Majerus (113), Ben Murray (120), Luke Krier (126), Beau Jurrens (138), Gabe Tupper (182), Ethan Kovars (195) and Jack Haglund (220).

The consolation semifinals will follow the championship semifinals at 12:30 p.m. as wrestlers battle back through wrestlebacks in hopes of a true second-place match.

The championship and third-place matches begin at 4 p.m. followed by any necessary true second-place matches and an awards ceremony.

K-W gets four shots at section titles

Kenyon-Wanamingo, wrestling in Section 2A, had four wrestlers in section finals on Friday night.

Gavin Johnson (106) lost his championship bout to Eli Kruse of St. Clair-Mankato Loyola but rebounded to top United South Central’s Byron Getchell 5-1 in a true second-place match to punch his ticket to state.

Alec Johnson (138) followed a similar route, falling to Blue Earth Area’s Jaxen Klinkner 5-3 in the championship match before sticking Medford’s Garron Hoffman in 2 minutes, 21 seconds for a state-qualifying true second-place showing.

Carter Quam (220) would have none of the second-place stuff as he pinned Brennon Hoffman of Medford in a timely 1:03 to roll into the state tournament.

Armani Tucker (285) battled Westfield’s Dylan Nirk all the way to overtime before falling 4-2 in a sudden victory for Nirk. Medford’s Gavin Hermes was awaiting in a true second-place match where Hermes booked his trip to St. Paul with a 4-2 decision.



