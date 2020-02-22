COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. – The Woodbury, Park of Cottage Grove and East Ridge wrestling teams combined to send 14 wrestlers to individual state Saturday at Park High School. The three schools had nine of the 14 Section 3AAA champions and will be well-represented in next week’s state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.

Wrestlers have to finish first or second at individual sections in order to advance to state. The Royals led the way with seven wrestlers moving on, including three champions. The Wolfpack has five going to state, three of which were champions, while the Raptors are sending two champions as well. The seven wrestlers moving on for Woodbury ties a school record.

Team state takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27, while individual state is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29. Day one of the individual tournament is the first round and championship quarterfinals. Day two is all consolation matches, the championship semifinals and the fifth-place, third-place and championship matches.

Royals lead the way

Woodbury’s three champions were seventh grader Brad Little at 113 pounds (2-0 with two pins), junior Will Bents at 126 (won 6-2 in the championship) and junior Cade Johnson (who went 3-0 with three pins) at 132. Eighth grader Alex Braun (106), junior Sebastian Zamorano (152), and seniors Tre Hockenberger (195) and Mason Barrows (220) were all runners-up.

Barrows is the lone returner to the state tournament for Woodbury from last season. He fell in the first round in 2019 to Tommy Johnson of Shakopee by fall in 48 seconds.

Junior Ryan Holt took (120) and freshman Jack Anderson (138) both took third for the Royals, while senior Omar Abdelal finished fourth at 182. Seniors Dave Hawley (160) and Ethan Chaney (285) both placed fifth while sophomore Ahmed Abdelal was sixth at 170.

Five move on for Park

The Wolfpack will send five wrestlers on to individual state and had the most champions of any team Saturday with four. Those four champions were sophomore Zachary Silvis at 106 and a trio of seniors – Solomon Lankow at 138, Khrystiyan Mullen at 195 and Antonio Davis at 220. The fifth state-qualifier was senior Noah Johnson who finished second at 182.

Zachary Silvis wins a Section 3AAA Championship at 106 pounds for @WolfpackPark. pic.twitter.com/FhYz6M17wG — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 22, 2020

@WolfpackPark’s Solomon Lankow gets the points on his way to a Section 3AAA Championship at 138 pounds. pic.twitter.com/X8VkW7ZIFY — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 22, 2020

Silvis, Lankow and Davis all competed at state last winter. Silvis went 1-2 with a first-round victory over Emily Shilson of Mounds View by a 7-2 decision. Lankow went 0-2 and Davis was 2-2 with wins over Westyn Doubler of Maple Grove and Will Davis of Edina.

Senior Reese Lanegran placed third at 285 after losing to Cameron Olsen of Hastings in a True Second match where he almost pinned Olsen. Finishing fourth were seniors Sam Ruiz (160) and Zeke Brown-Knott (170) while seventh grader Gunner Mullen (113) took fifth. Freshman Perry Paananen was sixth at 145.

Pair of Raptors headed to state

The East Ridge Raptors are sending two section champions on to the state tournament, senior Ethan Pittman at 170 and sophomore Sam Tollison at 182. Pittman received a bye in the first round and then won by decision the next two against Brown-Knott of Park and Garrett Beying of Hastings. Tollison went 3-0 with a major decision victory over Omar Abdelal of Woodbury, Sudden Victory in the semifinal and pinned Noah Johnson of Park in the championship.

Junior Tanner Holt finished third at 145, sophomore Riley Kane was fourth at 138 and fellow sophomore Parker Muth placed fifth at 195. Another sophomore, Nick Olson (160), took sixth.