Five Ellsworth Panther wrestlers are headed to Madison for individual state after finishing in the top three of their weight classes Saturday. Seniors Bailey Poellinger, Charlie Stuhl, Carter Huppert and Logan Peterson and sophomore Kyle Anschutz all qualified at the Division 2 sectional in Osceola.

Stuhl, Huppert and Peterson all return to the state tournament after competing last year. Stuhl finished third in 2019 and qualifies for state for the fourth year in a row. Peterson finished fifth last year and Huppert was eliminated after his first match.

Stuhl and Peterson were champions at 138 pounds and 285 respectively, while Poellinger (132), Huppert (152) and Anschutz (220) all took third.

Prescott had sophomores Alex Iberg (120) and Sam Murphy (132) compete in Osceola as well. Iberg went 0-2 with losses to Traedon Nichols of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren (by fall in 33 seconds) and Treyton Ackman of Spencer/Columbus Catholic (forfeit). Murphy lost his lone match to Carson Church of Medford by a 13-3 major decision.

Spring Valley/Elmwood competed at the D3 regional in Edgar and had nine wrestlers compete, but none are moving on. Their top finisher was Trenten Marson at 195, who finished fourth. He advanced by forfeit in the first round, lost to Connor Westfall of Athens in the semifinal by fall in 1:46 and then beat Max Brunner of Chequamegon by fall in 2:50. Marson lost to Raith Bauer of Mondovi in the third-place match by fall 1:49.

At 106, sophomore Kaleb Casey won his first match by a 17-0 tech fall over Aiden Miesbauer of Chequamegon but then lost his next two. Sophomore Tristan Neisinger (120), senior Riley Merth (145), junior Cross Hurlburt (152) and junior Brayden Wolf (160) all went 0-2 on the day. Sophomore Max Schmitt (138), senior Clayton Neisinger (220) and senior Travis Marty (285) all went one-and-done.

Full Ellsworth results

Poellinger won his first-round match 6-0 over Keeghan Anding of Neillsville/Greenway/Loyal but then lost to Jordan Penard of Amery by a 5-0 decision in the semifinals. He went on to beat Braden Trautt of Northwestern (11-0 major decision) in the consolation semifinal and Carson Church of Medford (9-0 major decision) for third place.

Stuhl went 3-0 at 138 on his way to another sectional title. He pinned Hunter Gartman of Baldwin-Woodville in 5 minutes, 10 seconds in the first round, defeated Dane Higgins of Medford by a 13-2 major decision in the semifinal and then pinned Sam Johnson of GET/Melrose-Mindoro in 2:35 for the championship.

Huppert won his first two matches against Emett Grunwald of Meford (2-1 decision) and Brandon Meister of Spooner/Webster (12-1 major decision). He then lost in the championship to Bowen Rothbauer of Bloomer/Colfax by a 6-2 decision. Huppert had to defend his second-place finish in a True Second match against Payton Kostka of Regis/Altoona and lost by a 7-6 decision to finish third.

Anschutz won his first match at 220 against Brennen Werner of Northwestern by fall in 5:31 and then lost in the semifinals to Jake Rau of Meford by fall in 3:50. In the consolation semifinals, he beat Josh Bair of St. Croix Central by a 10-3 decision and then won the third-place match against Kayden Warren of Rice Lake by fall in 2:44. Anschutz had a chance to move up to second with a True Second match against Gunner Hoffman of Neillsville/Greenway/Loyal but was pinned in 1:34.

Peterson went 3-0 at 285 to take home the championship, but there was no lack of drama in his matches. He beat Tyler Krizan of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee via Sudden Victory 6-4 in the first round and was victorious over Robert Beese of Amery by Ultimate Tie Breaker 5-3 in the semifinals. In the championship, Peterson beat Trevor Daffinson of GET/Melrose-Mindoro by a 5-3 decision.

Senior Cole Nelson took fourth at 120. He beat Lucas Sedivy of Osceola in the first round by a 12-6 decision but then lost to Blaine Brenner of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee by a 15-0 tech fall. Nelson was victorious over Lorenzo Meza of Barron by a 16-0 tech fall in the consolation semifinals but lost in the third-place match to Treyton Ackman of Spencer/Columbus Catholic by a 17-7 major decision.

Junior Braden Matzek (145), sophomore Eli Rohl (160) and sophomore Ryan Matzek (170) all went 0-2 on the day while sophomore Cale Ekholm lost his only match at 106.

The individual state tournament is next weekend, Thursday, Feb. 27-Saturday, Feb. 29., at the Kohl Center in Madison.