Hastings wrestling will not only compete at team state this upcoming week but are also sending seven individual wrestlers to wrestle at individual state. The Raiders had one section champion in freshman Josh Route at 120 pounds and six runners-up. Taking second were freshman Aiden Erickson (126), senior John Kendall (138), junior Nolan Myers (145), senior Mukhtar Ali (160), senior Garrett Beying (170) and senior Cameron Olsen (285).

Last year, Hastings sent six wrestlers to individual state. Kendall returns to state for the second time after a one-year absence, he last went in 2018 when he won a section championship at 106. Otherwise, Route, Erickson, Myers, Ali, Beying and Olsen are all first-time entrants.

Team state is on Thursday, Feb. 27, and individual state is Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29. All are at the Xcel Energy Center.

Route went 3-0 on his way to a section championship. He beat Kevin Dang of Eagan by fall in 1 minute, 59 seconds in the first round and pinned Ryan Holt of Woodbury in 1:28 during the semifinals. In the championship, Route defeated Owen Langfield of Henry Sibley by a 4-2 decision.

Josh Route gets a takedown on the way to a Section 3AAA Championship at 120 pounds.

Erickson won his first two matches against Henry Phillips of St. Paul Central (fall in 1:12) and Pedro Cervantes of St. Paul Harding (13-2 major decision). In the championship, he fell to Will Bents of Woodbury by a 6-2 decision.

Kendall received a first-round bye and then beat Cody Sommer of Henry Sibley by fall in 2:27. He lost to Solomon Lankow of Park in the championship 5-0 and defended his second-place finish in a True Second match where he defeated Jack Anderson of Woodbury (fall in 2:25).

Myers came up through the consolation bracket to his second-place finish. After winning his first match and losing his second by Sudden Victory, he beat Perry Paananen of Park by fall in 4:19 during the consolation semifinal. In the third-place match, Myers pinned Bah Blu of St. Paul Harding in 5:28 and then he moved up to second after beating Tanner Holt of East Ridge 8-4 in a True Second match.

Ali pinned his first two opponents, Garrett West of St. Paul Central (1:43) and Noah Stejskal of Eagan (5:00), but then lost in the championship match against Levi French-Amara of Henry Sibley 3-1.

Beying took second at 170 after pinning Jaden Williams of Eagan in the first round in 1:21 and moving past Connor Thell of Henry Sibley (12-4 major decision) in the semifinals. He lost to Ethan Pittman of East Ridge in the championship match by a 6-4 decision.

Olsen received a bye in the first round at 285 and then pinned Godwin Kardor of St. Paul Harding in 1:52. He was lost in the championship match against Diego Villeda of Eagan via Sudden Victory 3-1 and then won a True Second match over Reese Lanegran of Park by a 13-0 major decision.

Hastings had four wrestlers take third, two of whom lost True Second matches to advance to state. They were eighth grader Derek Steinke at 106, freshman Caleb Folstrom at 113, senior Justin Tverberg at 195 and senior Brady Schiller at 220. Steinke beat Ernest Moindi of Henry Sibley for third by fall in 1:16 and Schiller pinned Destiny Azonwu of St. Paul Harding in 1:49.

Folstrom and Tverberg both had chances to win True Second matches. After beating Koua Thao of St. Paul Harding (fall in 4:57) for third, Folstrom lost to Law Law Eh of St. Paul Central by a 14-10 decision. Tverberg pinned Jack Kelley of Eagan in 1:49 for third but then was pinned by Tre Hockenberger of Woodbury in 2:28 during the True Second match.

Sophomore Zander Hallis took fourth at 152 after he lost to William Martinez of St. Paul Central by a 16-6 major decision in the third-place match. Freshman Hunter Giefer (132) and junior Sam O’Connor (182) finished sixth after going 1-3 each on the day. Giefer beat Cael Viesselman of East Ridge by fall in 1:13 and O’Connor was victorious over Ethan Lowe of Henry Sibley by a 5-4 decision.

Head coach Tim Haneberg was honored as the Section 3AAA Head Coach of the Year and Paul Vaith was the Section 3AAA Assistant Coach of the Year. Erickson, Folstrom, Route, Myers, O’Connor, Steinke and Tverberg all received academic honors.