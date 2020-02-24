Sophomore Devin Wasley dominated his opposition in the 160-pound weight class, earning the bracket championship at the WIAA Division 2 Osceola Sectional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22.

By winning the sectional championship, Wasley receives a bye in the opening round of the WIAA State Wrestling Championships. His first match will be wrestled in the Friday morning session, facing the winner of Thursday’s match between Berlin senior Preston Morgan (41-3) and Oconto Falls junior Aidan Stary (28-18).

Central also had senior Braeden Bloom, junior Josh Bair and freshman Parker Shackleton competing at the sectional meet, but they weren’t able to qualify for the state meet.

Wasley (42-1) was an offensive force on Saturday. He opened the tournament by swarming over Ellsworth’s Eli Rohl, winning by a technical fall. Wasley stayed on the offensive in the semifinals, beating Barron’s Chase Peltier, 13-7. This was the third time they’ve met this season. Central coach Brad Holzer said Wasley did a good job of recognizing what Peltier was trying to take away, going to his other moves to continue scoring points.

In the finals, Wasley faced Stanley-Boyd senior Preston Potaczek. It was no contest. Wasley achieved a technical fall win before the second period was completed.

Holzer said he thinks Wasley has an opportunity to do some damage at state. He said they aren’t setting goals on where he’ll place, preferring to focus on one opponent at a time. Holzer said Wasley’s arsenal of moves makes him difficult to scout.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s pretty wide open. He has the ability to score in bunches, with his motor,” Holzer said. Holzer said Wasley has several “go-to shots” that they will use, based on the scouting report of their opponent.

Bloom, Bair and Shackleton were all defeated in their opening matches. All three matches ended in pins, but those results are deceptive. Bair faced defending state champion Jake Rau of Medford and nearly had him thrown in the first minute of the match. Shackleton had his opponent on his back for most of the first period but couldn’t complete the pin.