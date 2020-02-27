When the pairings came out for the first round of the Class AAA team state wrestling tournament and Hastings wrestling drew No. 1-ranked Shakopee, it was bound to be rough sledding for the Raiders. However, it was jarring how good the Sabres actually were, cruising past a solid Hastings team 75-6.

Hastings’ lone points came at 285 pounds when senior Brady Schiller received a weird forfeit even though a Shakopee wrestler was ready to go. Otherwise, the Raiders lost 11 of the other 13 matches by fall, all but one coming in the first two periods. Senior Justin Tverberg had Hastings’ best showing at 195 where he lost by a 10-0 major decision. Freshman Josh Route lost by a 17-2 tech fall at 120.

Hastings will face the No. 5 seed Forest Lake, who had a close loss to No. 4 Owatonna in the first round, in the consolation semifinals.

Full results

106: Creed Peterson lost by fall in 3:54 to Connor Warren. 6-0 Shakopee

113: Caleb Folstrom lost by fall in 47 seconds to Blake West. 12-0 Shakopee

120: Josh Route lost by tech fall (17-2) to Paxton Creese. 17-0 Shakopee

126: Aiden Erickson lost by fall in 2:13 to Pierson Manville. 23-0 Shakopee

132: Hunter Giefer lost by fall in 1:25 to Ben Lunn. 29-0 Shakopee

138: Ian Pepple lost by fall in 4:34 to Seth Bakken. 35-0 Shakopee

145: Zander Hallis lost by fall in 1:45 to Riley Quern. 41-0 Shakopee

152: Rico Cooper lost by fall in 1:24 to Sam Treml. 47-0 Shakopee

160: Grady Hansen lost by fall in 41 seconds to Carson Manville. 53-0 Shakopee

170: Sam O’Connor lost by fall in 32 seconds to Connor Raines. 59-0 Shakopee

182: Isaac Fritz lost by fall in 3:43 to Jack Casey. 65-0 Shakopee

195: Justin Tverberg lost by a 10-0 major decision to Joey Johnson. 69-0 Shakopee

220: Cameron Olsen lost by fall in 3:15 to Jade Trelstad. 75-0 Shakopee

285: Brady Schiller received a forfeit. 75-6 Shakopee



