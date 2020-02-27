The Hastings wrestling team had a much better showing in the team state consolation semifinals against No. 5 -seeded Forest Lake, but in the end the Rangers were too much for the Raiders to handle. Hastings fell to Forest Lake 39-20 to go 0-2 at team state and end their dual meet season. The loss followed up a 75-6 defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked in Class AAA Shakopee in the first round two hours earlier.

The Raiders got their first win of the team state tournament – not including the forfeit Brady Schiller received against Shakopee at 285 pounds – when senior John Kendall won at 138 with a 13-5 major decision. However, at that point Hastings already trailed 25-0 after losing four of the first five matches and forfeiting at 126.

Senior John Kendall gets the reversal at 138 pounds against Forest Lake pic.twitter.com/b1vHKSkSOb — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 27, 2020

After Kendall, junior Nolan Myers continued the momentum with a 7-0 decision over the Rangers’ Mark Rendl at 145 and it seemed like the Raiders might be able to start a comeback down 25-7. However, Hastings lost the next two matches and trailed 35-7 heading into the match at 170. They needed pins in the last five matches to win the dual, but that’s a difficult feat even against the weakest of opponents, let alone in a state tournament.

Nolan Myers almost gets the pin at 145 pounds. pic.twitter.com/gUv7CMtcdI — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 27, 2020

Seniors Garrett Beying and Justin Tverberg and junior Isaac Fritz won the next three matches but were unable to get pins, which put the dual out of reach. Beying and Tverberg each got decisions while Fritz won by a 10-2 major decision. Senior Brady Schiller ended his prep career with a 14-4 major decision loss at 220 and senior Cameron Olsen capped off the dual with a 5-0 win.

Garrett Beying gets back points for Hastings at 170 pounds. pic.twitter.com/k9nOcrjyme — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) February 27, 2020

Full results

106: Derrick Steinke was pinned in 1 minute, 9 seconds by Jeremiah Vanacker. 6-0 Forest Lake

113: Caleb Folstrom lost by a 16-2 major decision to Jacob Aho. 10-0 Forest Lake

120: Josh Route lost by a 5-2 decision to Cayden Christenson. 13-0 Forest Lake

126: Hastings forfeit. 19-0 Forest Lake

132: Aiden Erickson was pinned in 1:36 by Dan Vanacker. 25-0 Forest Lake

138: John Kendall won by a 13-5 major decision over Cole Decker. 25-4 Forest Lake

145. Nolan Myers beat Mark Rendl by a 7-0 decision. 25-7 Forest Lake

152: Zander Hallis was pinned in 3:23 by Logan Collins. 31-7 Forest Lake

160: Mukhtar Ali lost by a 12-1 major decision to Tyler Raway. 35-7 Forest Lake

170: Garrett Beying beat Wyatt Nelson by a 19-12 decision. 35-10 Forest Lake

182: Isaac Fritz beat Jacob Schurrer by a 5-4 decision. 35-13 Forest Lake

195: Justin Tverberg won by a 10-2 major decision over Jordan Silvera. 35-17 Forest Lake

220: Brady Schiller lost by a 14-4 major decision to Pedro Castillo. 39-17 Forest Lake

285. Cameron Olsen won by a 5-0 decision over Travis Wiese. 39-20 Forest Lake