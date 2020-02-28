MADISON-- Somerset’s Tyler Hantsbarger and St. Croix Central’s Devin Wasley will wrestle in the Division 2 quarterfinals while three of Hudson’s four state qualifiers will continue on the consolation side of their respective brackets after the first day of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison Thursday.

Hantsbarger (38-6) pinned Kaidan Schumacher of Port Washington in his Division 2 first round match at 126 pounds and will face junior Jack Severin of Kewaunee (44-3) in Friday afternoon’s quarterfinals while Wasley (42-1) received a first round bye and will face senior Preston Morgan of Berlin (42-3) in a Division 2 160 pound quarterfinal match. The Division 2 semifinals will take place Friday night at 7 p.m.

Hudson senior Leo Draveling and junior Peter Hansen both won their Division 1 opening round matches with Draveling (38-8) earning a 4-1 decision over Eli Davidson of Baraboo at 145 pounds and Hansen (39-7) posting an 18-2 technical fall in 4 minutes, 58 seconds against sophomore Kade Desomeau of Milton at 160.

Draveling went on to lose a 10-4 decision to Drake Hayward of Neenah in the quarterfinals and will face Noah Leisgang of Ashwaubenon (36-5) in Friday’s consolation round Friday while Hansen lost by fall to undefeated Keegan O’Toole of Arrowhead (45-0) in his quarterfinal match and will wrestle Crosby Schlosser of West Bend East (38-8) Friday.

Hudson junior Hank Gierke (36-10) was pinned by Ryan Krimpelbein of Mukwonago (33-7) in the first round at 195 pounds but stayed alive when Krimpelbein won in the quarterfinals. Gierke will face Drake Anderson of Bay Port (39-7) in the consolation round.

Sophomore Jacob Hansen (33-11) dropped a 1-0 decision to Joe Skienar of Pewaukee (39-13) in the first round at 170 pounds and saw his tournament end when Skienar was beaten in the quarterfinals.

The consolation semifinals, fifth-place, third-place and championship matches will all take place Saturday at the Kohl Center.