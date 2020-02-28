Park’s Zachary Silvis, seeded fourth and ranked third, took it to Alvin Wasmoen of Albert Lea in the first round of the Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament on Friday. Silvis came away with a 14-3 major decision at 106 pounds and then turned his attention to Forest Lake’s Jeremiah Vanacker, who is ranked eighth and the No. 5 seed, in the quarterfinals.

Silvis then punched his ticket to Saturday's semifinals with a 5-2 decision over Vanacker to set up a showdown with top-ranked and top-seeded Jore Volk of Lakeville North. Volk finished second at 106 last year while Silvis qualified but did not place.

Solomon Lankow got Park’s second victory of the day by taking out Blaine’s Tyler Studer with a 7-1 decision at 138. Lankow, seeded sixth and ranked fourth, moved on to battle New Prague’s Nick Novak, who was seeded third and ranked second. Lankow could not solve Novak, falling 4-2 and into the consolation bracket.

The third Park quarterfinal victory came at 220 where fourth-seeded and second-ranked Antonio Davis stopped Prior Lake’s Cameron Miller by 7-2 decision. That put Davis up against Isaiah Green of St. Cloud Tech. Green was seeded fifth and came in ranked third.

Green would end up winning the quarterfinal by Ultimate Tiebreaker, 4-1. Davis moved into the consolation round after his loss.

Woodbury goes 0-7 to start the day

Brad Little of Woodbury was pinned in 49 seconds in his 113-pound bout by fourth-ranked and seeded Parker Janssen of St. Michael-Albertville. Janssen's quarterfinal win kept Little in the tournament and in the hunt for a third-place finish, the best any wrestler can do in the consolation bracket.

Royal Will Bents fared a little better at 126, going the distance against third-seeded and eighth-ranked Chase Murphy of Northfield. But Bents eventually lost 7-0. Murphy lost a decision in the quarterfinals, sending Bents home without a second match.

At 106, eighth-seeded and seventh-ranked Alex Braun of Woodbury was upset by Rogers’ Max Ricks, 8-6, by Sudden Victory. Ricks lost to top-seeded and top-ranked Jore Volk, ending Braun's tournament.

Woodbury 152-pounder Sebastian Zamorano had a tough draw as top-seeded and top-ranked Landen Johnson of Owatonna awaited in the first round. Johnson, who has one loss on the season, pinned Zamorano in 1:18. Johnson continued on with a decision win in the quarterfinals, giving Zamorano a chance in the consolation bracket.

Cade Johnson, wrestling at 132, hoped to get a Woodbury name into the quarterfinals, but Forest Lake’s Dan VanAcker, seeded fifth and ranked eighth, denied the promotion with an 8-5 decision victory. VanAcker then followed with a win, moving Johnson into the consolation rounds.

Tre Hockenberger would have faced the top seed with a win, but the 195-pound Woodbury wrestler fell to Blaine’s Isaac Atchison by fall in 5:52. Atchison was seeded eighth and ranked 10th. Unfortunately for Hockenberger, Atchison lost his next match to take the consolation spot and ending Hockenberger's season.

The last Royal with a chance at the quarterfinals was Mason Barrows at 220. Up against third-seeded Walter West of Robbinsdale Cooper, Burrows was pinned in 43 seconds. Barrows was not given a consolation match after West lost a 13-6 decision in the quarterfinals.

Park's Johnson, Mullen both downed

Park’s Noah Johnson, wrestling at 182, was pinned in 2:26 by second-seeded and third-ranked Wyatt Lidberg of St. Michael-Albertville. Lidberg then won his quarterfinal match sending Johnson into the consolation bracket.

Wolfpack 195-pounder Khrystiyan Mullen put up quite the battle against second-seeded and second-ranked Josh Piechowski of Stillwater. But, in the end, it was Piechowski that moved on with a 6-4 victory. Mullen will get a chance at third place as Piechowski won his quarterfinal match to keep Mullen in the consolation bracket.

East Ridge takes two losses

East Ridge 170-pounder Ethan Pittman took on seventh-seeded Connor Raines of Shakopee in the first round. Raines allowed Pittmas a single point as the Raptor was eliminated from title contention with a 5-1 loss. Pittman was completely eliminated after Raines was beaten by tech fall in the quarterfinals.

One weight later, at 182, East Ridge’s Sam Tollison lasted all of 37 seconds against third-seeded and fifth-ranked Parker Venz of Farmington. The Tiger ended the match quickly with a pin, sending Tollison into wait-and-see mode. Unfortunately for the Raptor, Venz fell 11-9 in the quarterfinals to end Tollison's season.