Park’s Zachary Silvis, seeded fourth and ranked third, took it to Alvin Wasmoen of Albert Lea in the first round of the Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament on Friday. Silvis came away with a 14-3 major decision at 106 pounds and then turned his attention to Forest Lake’s Jeremiah Vanacker, who is ranked eighth and the No. 5 seed, in the quarterfinals.

Solomon Lankow got Park’s second victory of the day by taking out Blaine’s Tyler Studer with a 7-1 decision at 138. Lankow, seeded sixth and ranked fourth, moved on to battle New Prague’s Nick Novak, who was seeded third and ranked second.

The third Park quarterfinal victory came at 220 where fourth-seeded and second-ranked Antonio Davis stopped Prior Lake’s Cameron Miller by 7-2 decision. That put Davis up against Isaiah Green of St. Cloud Tech. Green was seeded fifth and came in ranked third.

The quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m. Friday.

Woodbury goes 0-7 to start the day

Brad Little of Woodbury was pinned in 49 seconds in his 113-pound bout by fourth-ranked and seeded Parker Janssen of St. Michael-Albertville. Royal Will Bents fared a little better at 126, going the distance against third-seeded and eighth-ranked Chase Murphy of Northfield. But Bents eventually lost 7-0.

At 106, eighth-seeded and seventh-ranked Alex Braun of Woodbury was upset by Rogers’ Max Ricks, 8-6, by Sudden Victory.

Woodbury 152-pounder Sebastian Zamorano had a tough draw as top-seeded and top-ranked Landen Johnson of Owatonna awaited in the first round. Johnson, who has one loss on the season, pinned Zamorano in 1:18.

Cade Johnson, wrestling at 132, hoped to get a Woodbury name into the quarterfinals, but Forest Lake’s Dan VanAcker, seeded fifth and ranked eighth, denied the promotion with an 8-5 decision victory.

Tre Hockenberger would have faced the top seed with a win, but the Woobury wrestler fell to Blaine’s Isaac Atchison by fall in 5:52. Atchison was seeded eighth and ranked 10th.

The last Royal with a chance at the quarterfinals was Mason Barrows at 220. Up against third-seeded Walter West of Robbinsdale Cooper, Burrows was pinned in 43 seconds.

Park's Johnson, Mullen both downed

Park’s Noah Johnson, wrestling at 182, was pinned in 2:26 by second-seeded and third-ranked Wyatt Lidberg of St. Michael-Albertville.

Wolfpack 195-pounder Khrystiyan Mullen put up quite the battle against second-seeded and second-ranked Josh Piechowski of Stillwater. But, in the end, it was Piechowski that moved on with a 6-4 victory.

East Ridge takes two losses

East Ridge 170-pounder Ethan Pittman took on seventh-seeded Connor Raines of Shakopee in the first round. Raines allowed Pittmas a single point as the Raptor was eliminated from title contention with a 5-1 loss.

One weight later, at 182, East Ridge’s Sam Tollison lasted all of 37 seconds against third-seeded and fifth-ranked Parker Venz of Farmington. The Tiger ended the match quickly with a pin, sending both Raptors into possible consolation matches.