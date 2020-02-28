Goodhue’s Baxter O’Reilly ended his first-round match in 4 minutes, 25 seconds with a pin of Jackson County Central’s Ethan Hendrickson. O’Reilly, ranked fourth but seeded third, moved on to the 152-pound quarterfinals where he faced Jordan Lohse of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville.

Lohse was seeded fifth and ranked eighth, but O'Reilly's championship quest came to an end against Lohse, who won 2-1 in a tiebreaker, sending the Wildcat into the consolation rounds and Lohse into the semifinals against second-seeded and second-ranked Zack Holtz of Kimball Area.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ethan Kovars, ranked eighth and seeded fifth, took an 8-0 major decision into the 195-pound quarterfinals, blanking Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Jesus Cardenas in the first round. Kovars faced fourth-seeded and fourth-ranked Derek Werner of Wabasso-Red Rock Central.

In the quarterfinals, Kovars and Werner went the distance with Kovars falling to the consolation bracket after a 5-2 loss. Werner's semifinal opponent is top-seeded and second-ranked Luke Tweeton of Frazee.

The first of two Lake City participants was taken to the limit, but Jon Harvey pulled out a 4-3, Ultimate Tiebreaker win at 120 over Cade Okeson of Detroit Lakes. In the quarterfinals, Harvey, seeded third and ranked fifth, faced Marshall’s Hsa Khee Lar who upset the No. 6 seed in the first round.

But Harvey could not advance, falling in another close match, this time a 3-2 setback. Lar, unranked and unseeded, moved on to face second-seeded Maxwell Peterson of Byron. To continue his upset run, Lar will have to beat Peterson, the No. 2-ranked 120-pounder in Class AA, and who has a pin and a tech fall in his two state tournament wins.

Harvey will continue in the consolation bracket, with third place being the best outcome for all of those wrestlers suffering a loss prior to the championship match.

Seven others fall from title contention

In a high-scoring upset, unseeded Lucas Volstad of Frazee stopped Z-M’s Luke Krier by a 15-10 decision. The Cougar senior came in seeded fifth and ranked ninth at 126 pounds. Needing Volstad to beat the No. 4 seed to continue, Krier instead saw his tournament and season come to an end as the Frazee wrestler was pinned in the quarterfinals.

Z-M’s Lucas Schiell (106) fell by tech fall to top-ranked and top-seeded Walker Bents of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the first round. After Bents cruised to a quarterfinal win, Schiell was given a spot in the consolation bracket.

Gabe Tupper gave Mason Smid of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena all the third-seeded and fourth-ranked 182-pounder could handle, but the Z-M wrestler fell 6-4. Smid would lose his quarterfinal match by decision, thus ending Tupper's season.

K-W’s Gavin Johnson (106) was pinned in 57 seconds by second-seeded and second-ranked Anthony Romero of Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland. Romero pinned his quarterfinal opponent, giving Johnson second life in the consolation bracket.

At 138, Knight Alec Johnson took third-seeded and third-ranked Brett Willaby of Windom/Mountain Lake into the third period but was pinned in 5:13. Johnson was eliminated from the tournament after Willaby lost his quarterfinal match 11-8.

ACGC’s Logan Sherwood topped K-W’s Carter Quam with a 14-6 major decision at 220 pounds. Quam was ranked eighth but was unseeded. Sherwood was seeded seventh, but not ranked. Sherwood was pinned in his quarterfinal bout, ending Quam's season.

At 138, Lake City's Joe Kozlowski fell in the first round to seventh-ranked and seeded Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United by 10-0 major decision. Whipps lost his quarterfinal match to second-seeded Connor Simmonds of Fairmont-Martin County West, sending Kozlowski home without a consolation match.