Goodhue’s Baxter O’Reilly ended his first-round match in 4 minutes, 25 seconds with a pin of Jackson County Central’s Ethan Hendrickson. O’Reilly, ranked fourth but seeded third, moved on to the 152-pound quarterfinals where he faces Jordan Lohse of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville. Lohse is seeded fifth and ranked eighth.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ethan Kovars, ranked eighth and seeded fifth, took an 8-0 major decision into the 195-pound quarterfinals, blanking Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City’s Jesus Cardenas in the first round. Kovars faces fourth-seeded and fourth-ranked Derek Werner of Wabasso-Red Rock Central.

The first of two Lake City participants was taken to the limit, but Jon Harvey pulled out a 4-3, Ultimate Tiebreaker win at 120 over Cade Okeson of Detroit Lakes. In the quarterfinals, Harvey, seeded third and ranked fifth, will face Marshall’s Hsa Khee Lar who upset the No. 6 seed in the first round.

Seven others fall from title contention

In a high-scoring upset, unseeded Lucas Volstad of Frazee stopped Z-M’s Luke Krier by a 15-10 decision. The Cougar senior came in seeded fifth and ranked ninth at 126 pounds.

Z-M’s Lucas Schiell (106) fell by tech fall to top-ranked and top-seeded Walker Bents of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the first round.

Gabe Tupper gave Mason Smid of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena all the third-seeded and fourth-ranked 182-pounder could handle, but the Z-M wrestler fell 6-4.

K-W’s Gavin Johnson (106) was pinned in 57 seconds by second-seeded and second-ranked Anthony Romero of Anthony Romero, Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland.

At 138, Knight Alec Johnson took third-seeded and third-ranked Brett Willaby of Windom/Mountain Lake into the third period but was pinned in 5:13.

ACGC’s Logan Sherwood topped K-W’s Carter Quam with a 14-6 major decision at 220 pounds. Quam is ranked eighth but was unseeded. Sherwood was seeded seventh, but not ranked.

At 138, Lake City's Joe Kozlowski fell in the first round to seventh-ranked and seeded Caleb Whipps of Tri-City United by 10-0 major decision.