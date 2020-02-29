MADISON, Wis.-- St. Croix Central sophomore Devin Wasley will wrestle for a state title and Somerset’s Tyler Hantsbarger is still alive for third place while three Hudson wrestlers saw their seasons end after the second day of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament Friday in Madison.

Wasley (46-1) defeated Preston Morgan of Berlin 3-2 in the Division 2 160 pound quarterfinals and beat Dean Neff of Jefferson 5-4 in the semifinals to earn a spot in Saturday night’s finals against Ellis Pfleger of Grafton (48-3).

Neff was the top-ranked 160-pounder in the state in Division 2. Neff took a 4-1 lead in the first period, but the key stretch for Wasley was the final 20 seconds of the period. Wasley got an escape with 20 seconds left, then got a takedown at the edge of the mat with four seconds left to tie the score 4-4.

The score remained 4-4 until there were 30 seconds left in the match. Wasley had a hard ride working in the third period. Neff was called for stalling early in the period, then was called again with 30 seconds left, giving Wasley the deciding point in his 5-4 win.

St. Croix Central coach Brad Holzer said Wasley ran into a different problem facing Morgan in the opening round.

"He was probably the strongest kid Devin's ever wrestled," Holzer said.

Hantsbarger lost to Jack Severin of Kewaunee 5-0 in Friday afternoon’s Division 2 quarterfinals before pinning Austin Scofield of Evansville-Albany in 4 minutes, 12 seconds to remain in contention for third place. He will face Chad Mogenberg of Wittenberg-Birnamwood Saturday morning.

Hudson’s Leo Draveling, Peter Hansen and Hank Gierke all lost in the Division 1 consolation round Friday morning.

Draveling lost to Noah Leisgang of Ashwaubenon 6-2 at 145 pounds and Hansen dropped a close 10-9 decision to Crosby Schlosser of West Bend East at 160 pounds while Gierke lost by fall to Drake Anderson of Bay Port in 1:25.