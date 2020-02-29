MADISON, Wis.- A pair of Panther wrestlers climbed the podium Saturday at the Wisconsin individual state wrestling tournament. Seniors Charlie Stuhl and Logan Peterson took second and third respectively to finish their prep wrestling careers. Both wrestlers placed last year as well but improved on those finishes this season.

Stuhl was the runner-up at 138 pounds after taking third at 132 last season. It was his third time on the podium after finishing second at 106 as a freshman. He went 1-2 but did not place as a sophomore. This was Peterson’s second trip to individual state. In 2019 he took fifth at 285 and this year improved to third in that weight class.

Stuhl (40-3) won by a 15-0 tech fall over Colby Bernhardt (35-12) of Waupaca in the championship quarterfinals after receiving a first-round bye. In the semifinals, he was victorious over then-undefeated Jessie Tijerina (47-1) of Portage by a 3-2 decision. Going for his first state championship, Stuhl fell to Matty Bianchi (45-2) of Two Rivers by a 3-1 decision to take second.

Peterson (40-9) also received a first-round bye and then beat Troy Leibfried (42-8) of Cuba City/Benton/SW by fall in 5 minutes, 37 seconds to advance to the semifinals. There he lost to Gabe Wertel (41-3) of Denmark by a 7-1 decision. Moving over to the consolation bracket, Peterson defeated Trevor Daffinson (30-8) of GET/Melrose-Mindoro in the consolation semifinals by a 4-2 decision and was then victorious over Leibfried for a second time to take third by a 6-5 decision.

Three other Ellsworth wrestlers competed at state – seniors Bailey Poellinger (132) and Carter Huppert (152) along with sophomore Kyle Anschutz (220) – but they did not advance past the first round. Poellinger (30-16) lost to Bailey Thelen (38-4) of Two Rivers by an 8-0 major decision. Huppert (33-8) fell to Reece Piontek (36-10) of Denmark by a 7-5 decision and Anschutz (29-15) was defeated by Kyle Dietzen (38-11) of Omro by an 8-0 major decision.

This finishes the 2019-2020 season for a young Ellsworth team that will return plenty of wrestlers next season, including Anschutz and others who advanced to sectionals. Check back in the coming days for more in-depth coverage and comments from the Panthers.