St. Croix Central sophomore Devin Wasley got to experience one of the true spectacles in Wisconsin high school sports on Saturday.

As a finalist in the 2020 WIAA Division 2 State Championships, Wasley was part of the Walk of Champions festivities that precede the state finals. Wasley wasn’t able to win in the state title match, losing to Grafton senior Ellis Pfleger, 17-9. Wasley finished the season with a 45-2 record.

Wasley’s season ranks as one of the best ever for a Central sophomore, with his 45 wins being a sophomore class record. As the sectional champion, he had a bye in Thursday’s opening round at state. His first opponent was Preston Morgan of Berlin. Morgan was a physically imposing opponent, but Wasley managed to earn a 3-2 win.

Wasley was ranked fourth in the state among Division 2 160-pounders. In the semifinals he faced Jefferson senior Dean Neff, who was the top-ranked wrestler. Neff built a 4-1 lead in the first period. Wasley didn’t panic. He got an escape and in the final seconds of the period, he got a takedown at the edge of the mat to tie the score.

Wasley’s non-stop motor paid off in the final two periods. He was on top in the third period and putting on a hard ride. Neff was warned for stalling early in the period and with 30 seconds left, there was another stalling call, giving Wasley the deciding point in the 5-4 final score.

Central coach Brad Holzer said Neff was probably the physically strongest opponent Wasley has ever faced.

Holzer said style-wise, Pfleger was the worst possible draw for Wasley, because they use quite similar styles.

“We knew it would be a match-up nightmare,” Holzer said, saying they both use low-level shots and lots of scrambling as main pieces in their plan. Pfleger was in his fourth year at state and has medaled once before.

Pfleger got ahead of Wasley and the Panther sophomore could only get one takedown in the 17-9 loss.

Holzer said Wasley has grown a great deal during the season, showing maturity in not giving up points at the edge of the mat in difficult situations. He said his arsenal of moves has also grown. Instead of relying mainly on cradles to get his back point and pins, Wasley now has several other options where he can earn his points.

As a sophomore, Wasley has room to grow, according to Holzer. He said Wasley can added upper body strength and he can work to get better from the bottom position.