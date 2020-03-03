HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson wrestling coach Chris Hansen said the Raiders had mixed results at the WIAA Individual State Tournament in Madison last weekend.

“I am proud of the effort and how the boys prepared,” he said. “However, as a coach I want to win close matches and I always want to pull an upset. We didn't accomplish either of those. A little of that can be contributed to our age (three of Hudson’s four state qualifiers were underclassmen) and a little can be contributed to bad draws. Either way, we need to overcome that and we didn't.”

Senior Leo Draveling and junior Peter Hansen both won their opening round matches with Draveling earning a 4-1 decision over Eli Davidson of Baraboo at 145 pounds and Hansen posting an 18-2 technical fall in 4 minutes, 58 seconds against Kade Desomeau of Milton at 160.

Draveling went on to lose a 10-4 decision to Drake Hayward of Neenah in the quarterfinals before dropping a 6-2 decision to Noah Leisgang of Ashwaubenon. Leisgang ended up finishing fourth at 145 pounds.

Peter Hansen had arguably the toughest draw of the tournament in the 160 pound quarterfinals. After defeating Desomeau in the opening round he lost by fall to eventual champion and undefeated Keegan O’Toole of Arrowhead in the quarterfinals. His tournament run ended when he dropped a 10-9 decision to Crosby Schlosser of West Bend East in the consolation round.

Junior Hank Gierke was pinned by Ryan Krimpelbein of Mukwonago (33-7) in the first round at 195 pounds but stayed alive when Krimpelbein won in the quarterfinals. But Gierke’s weekend ended when he lost by fall to eventual fourth place finisher Drake Anderson of Bay Port.

Sophomore Jacob Hansen dropped a 1-0 decision to eventual sixth place finisher Joe Skienar of Pewaukee in the first round at 170 pounds and saw his tournament end when Skienar was beaten in the quarterfinals.

Coach Hansen pointed out that with 16 wrestlers in each bracket, 10 will not be placewinners.

“When it was all done, we realized that all seven of our combined losses came to kids who ended up on the podium,” he noted. “Wisconsin does not seed individual state like Minnesota does, and that was evident and we found our draws to be very unfortunate. It took a really good kid to beat us, but the problem was we found those really good kids too early in the tournament and that would not have happened if it was seeded.”

Hansen saluted senior Draveling for his two straight trips to state.

“Draveling never found himself on the podium, but he did experience the feeling of getting his hand raised in the Kohl Center,” the coach said. “That puts him in a small company.”

While the state individual tournament may be over, Hudson’s four state qualifiers and the rest of their teammates now have their sights set on the state team tournament this weekend at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse in Madison. The Raiders will hit the mat against second-ranked Kaukauna in a Division 1 quarterfinal Friday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. with the semifinals scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and the championship match Saturday at 3 p.m.

“Kaukauna is ranked number two in the state so we know what we are up against,” Hansen said. “We are not concerned with the dual score as much as we are concerned with each kid walking off the mat proud of his match. For this generation to get to wrestle in the historic Fieldhouse is a dream come true. Lots of athletes get to compete at the Kohl Center. This is special.”