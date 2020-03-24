HUDSON, Wis.-- Shortly after competing in the WIAA State Team Tournament for the fourth time in six years March 6, nearly 150 people gathered recently at the Kilkarney Hills Banquet Facility for the annual Hudson wrestling teams awards and senior banquet.

“It was a special night,” coach Chris Hansen said. “This team accomplished great things and it was an amazing send-off for our seniors.”

The big award, Team MVP, was shared between junior Peter Hansen and senior Leo Draveling, who both were this year’s captains.

“Peter and Leo are both two-time state qualifiers and really did a fantastic job leading this squad, in fact, leading them all the way to team state,” Hansen noted.

The other two big awards were the team’s Most Improved awards. Sophomore Jacob Hansen earned the award for Most Improved During the Season while junior AJ Henn and Leo Draveling shared the Most Improved Award from Last Season to This Season.

“As a coach, I really stress the Most Improved awards,” Hansen said. “It is the whole point of what we are doing every day. I'd like to think every kid has this award as a goal each season.”

The Raider Coaches Award went to senior Bryce Hunsberger and junior Ben Steltzner.

The Raider Freshman of the Year was Ryan Rambo and the Sophomore of the Year was Jacob Hansen while Peter Hansen and Hank Gierke were juniors of the Year and Draveling and Jacob Fanning were Seniors of the Year.

The Raiders swept the Big Rivers Conference and won the regional and sectional championships before losing to Kaukauna in the quarterfinals of the WIAA State Team Tournament.

“I wish the seniors all the best,” Hansen said. “It was a great group and we will miss them.”