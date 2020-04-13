HUDSON-- University of Wisconsin-La Crosse senior Sawyer Massie of Hudson has been named to the 2019-20 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III All-America Second Team by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Massie is one of five UW-La Crosse wrestlers who qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships scheduled for March 13-14 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 public health threat.

It is Massie's second career All-America award after finishing sixth at 174-pounds at the 2018 NCAA Division III Championships. He went 15-5 this year with five wins by fall, including 3-1 at 174-pounds and 12-4 at 184. He was third at this year's regional meet to advance to the NCAA III Championships after capturing the 184-pound title at the 2020 WIAC Championships.

At Hudson High School Massie was a four-time Big Rivers Conference champion and three-time state qualifier, placing second at state as a senior in 2016. He was also a two-time letterwinner in tennis as well as an academic all-state honoree. He is a biology major with a chemistry and nutrition minor at UW-La Crosse.