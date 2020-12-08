HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson wrestling coach Chris Hansen said it felt like an eternity since the Raiders had stepped on the mat before Friday’s season opener at Menomonie.

“They were excited to get the season going and so was I,” Hansen said about his team.

The Raiders opened the season without returning state qualifier Jacob Hansen and all-conference sophomore Ryan Rambo. But that didn’t matter as Hudson disposed of the Mustangs 59-21.

“Menomonie was a great first opponent,” Coach Hansen said. “They finished third in the Big Rivers last season and will certainly be in the top three once again. We were a favorite but without Jacob Hansen and Ryan Rambo, it was important to have a sharp night.”

The Raiders got pins from AJ Henn at 120 pounds, Matthew Feia at 132, Erik Stubbendick at 152, Hunter Schurtz at 160, Hank Gierke at 182, and Ben Steltzner at 220. Peter Hansen scored a 19-4 technical fall at 170 pounds and the Raiders picked up forfeits at 138, 145 and 195.

Hansen said Feie pulled the upset of the night with a third period pin of Menomonie’s Kellen Aure. Aure controlled the match the entire way until Feia secured the pin at the 5:54 mark.

“ It was good to see Feia have confidence,” Hansen said. “We have a plan for that situation and Matt executed well.”

Hansen said he was also impressed with senior Holden Luetkens in a loss at 285 pounds.

“This was his first match ever and he showed a ton of promise,” the coach said. “We are going to make a lot of gains between now and the end of the season with him.”

Next up for the Raiders is their home opener against Baldwin-Woodville this Friday, Dec. 11. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live by RiverChannel.

Panthers win big at Osceola

St. Croix Central got six pins and picked up three forfeits in a 54-27 season-opening victory at Osceola Thursday, Dec. 3, in Osceola.

David Olson (138), Tadan Holzer (145), Devin Wasley (170), Parker Shakleton (182), Josh Bair (285) and Bradon Trudell (126) all won by fall with Olson, Wasley and Shackleton all winning in the first minute. The Panthers received forfeits at 195, 106 and 113.

St. Croix Central will host Prescott this Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.

Spartans outlast Cardinals

In a match that featured four double forfeits, four Prescott forfeits and one Somerset forfeit, it was the Spartans who came out on top of a 30-26 decision Thursday, Dec. 3, in Prescott.

The double forfeits came at 113, 120, 126 and 182 pounds while Prescott forfeited at 138, 195, 220 and 285. Somerset got a pin from Zach Maitrejean at 152 pounds to tilt the outcome in the Spartans’ favor.

Somerset will host Ellsworth Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m.